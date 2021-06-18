OCRP Playin' in the Park returns July 2

The Mojo Jam has performed at the event in the past.

The “touch-a-truck” feature—where children (and their parents) have the opportunity to climb in on and over large construction or emergency services equipment—will return again this year, but likely be scaled down from year’s past, Moubray said.

Other annual features, such as inflatable bounce-houses, will not be a part of this year’s event, he said.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and, while the event is free, local Girl Scouts and leaders will assist with parking for a voluntary donation. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics, though food trucks and vendors will be stationed on site.

Fireworks will begin at dark.

Moubray encouraged those interested in attending to arrive early to secure a parking spot.

“If you wait until later, there’s no guarantee there will be room,” he said.

Following the announcement last summer that the 2020 event would be canceled, Moubray said a number of citizens called and inquired about why OCPR couldn’t simply host a drive-in fireworks event instead.