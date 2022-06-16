OCPS parents challenge “divisive content” resolution with court filing

By Ike Parish

Reporter

A group of parents have filed a judicial review with the Orange County Circuit Court challenging the Orange County School Board’s “divisive content” resolution, which the board approved by a 3-2 vote at its May 9 meeting.

The challenged resolution, written by District 4 School Board member Chelsea Quintern and based off of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order Number One, states “the Orange County School Board declares that Critical Race Theory and inherently divisive concepts shall not be part of its training program, curriculum, nor materials in Orange County Public Schools.” It was supported by District 1 School Board member Melissa Anderson and District 5 School Board vice chair Jim Hopkins, while District 2 School Board chair Sherrie Page and District 3 School Board member Mike Jones voted against it.

On June 7, Kimberly Hoosier, Laura Daniel, Alan Daniel, Patricia Lumsden and John Floyd, all of whom have children in the Orange County Public School (OCPS) system, filed the petition pursuant to Virginia code 22.1-87 stating that “any parent, custodian, or legal guardian of a pupil attending the public schools in a school division who is aggrieved by an action of the school board may, within 30 days after such action, petition the circuit court having jurisdiction in the school division to review the action of the school board.”

The petition proclaims that “the board exceeded its authority, acted arbitrarily and capriciously, and abused its discretion” by approving the “divisive content” resolution.

Critical Race Theory is not taught in Virginia public schools and was not part OCPS curriculum prior to the approval of the board’s recent “divisive content” resolution.

However, the petitioners and their children are upset by the board’s action in passing the resolution, with the petition stating that “petitioners and students believe that systemic racism exists and that it is their duty as citizens to combat racism in all its forms, including inherent racism in social, economic, legal, political and educational norms.”

The 10-page petition also argues that the “divisive content” resolution should be voided due to what they feel is vague wording, a deprivation of liberty and property interests and an infringement on their constitutional right to freedom of speech. Furthermore, they feel the resolution is in conflict with the school board’s “teaching about controversial issues” policy and that the resolution could hinder a full scope of education for the students, according to the filing.

In challenging the resolution’s apparent vagueness, the petitioners state that “a government enactment is ‘void for vagueness’ when people of ordinary intelligence must guess at its meaning.”

The petition references several terms in the challenged resolution including “divisive content, inherently divisive concepts, inequitable concepts, true history and critical race theory” and contends that the resolution does not define any of those concepts.

In challenging the resolution’s deprivation of liberty and property interests, the petition declares that “the challenged resolution deprives the students of their right to acquire useful knowledge” and “deprives petitioners of the right to have teachers teach their children.”

Meanwhile, the petition states that there is no evidence of Critical Race Theory or other “inherently divisive concepts” being taught in OCPS curriculum and no evidence of disruption or detriment to the students’ education as a result of Critical Race Theory or “inherently divisive concepts” prior to the resolution’s approval, saying that “the challenged resolution is a solution in search of a problem, where no such problem exists.”

The petition also alleges that the board’s action in adopting the challenged resolution was politically motivated and that the board’s apparent political bias is an illegitimate reason to restrict student speech.

The petitioners’ standpoint – that the board’s action was politically motivated – would also draw conflict with the board’s “teaching about controversial issues” policy, which states that “the school board does not endorse any political party or candidate.”

The policy also states that “The Orange County School Board recognizes that preparation for effective citizenship is one of the major purposes of education. The preparation for effective citizenship includes the study of issues that are controversial. Such study is carried out in an atmosphere free from bias, prejudice, or coercion.”

The petitioners believe that the challenged resolution contradicts the board’s own policy because it “prohibits the study of issues which are controversial, specifically because they are controversial, and thus inhibits the preparation of students for effective citizenship.”

The petition requests that the Orange County Circuit Court reviews the board’s action of adopting the “divisive content” resolution and enters an order vacating the challenged resolution.