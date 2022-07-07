OCPS dishes up free summer meals for kids

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

As part of its annual summer meals program, Orange County Public Schools continue to offer free meals to all children 18 and under.

The program handed out more than 3,000 meals per week, Monday through Thursday, during the month of June at its eight pick-up locations, which include the Taylor Administration Education Complex (TEAC) and each of Orange County’s public schools except for Locust Grove Primary School, according to OCPS Supervisor of school nutrition Linda Blair.

“I think it’s very valuable to people who need it,” said Blair. “We have people that come every day with their kids and get their meals. I think it helps parents who just need that relief.”

The program is federally funded by the USDA and is available for anyone in need or not that has children 18 and under. Recipients do not need to register or even have children enrolled in OCPS.

The program has been serving free summer meals to children for decades but has expanded significantly in recent years. When Blair started her employment with OCPS in 2013, the summer meals program had only two pick-up locations – TEAC and Orange Elementary School. She has since grown the operation to its eight locations of meal distribution with the help of school food services staff.

The initiative effectively feeds children enrolled in OCPS summer schools during the month of June as well as those enrolled in Head Start, the Boys and Girls Club or any members of the community. Weekend meal kits were handed out on Thursdays during June to provide meals for children throughout the weekend.

As of July 1, all pick-up locations will close and the program will be limited to dine-in only at the TEAC cafeteria, Monday through Thursday. The program will re-establish its pick-up sites next summer starting June 2023.

“We’ll do this every summer,” Blair said. “It’ll look different every year just based on the need of the community.”

She said the summer meals program was a critical resource for many families at the start of the pandemic when grocery stores were in short supply and families turned to the program to feed their children.

“We would give out a week’s worth of food at one time, so they could just come once because we wanted minimal contact,” said Blair. “It was a great opportunity for us to help the community because if you recall the grocery store shelves were barren.”

As the start of the school year approaches, Blair noted that Orange County High School did not meet the requirements this year to be eligible for free meals under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), as it has in previous years. To qualify for CEP, schools must have an identified student percentage of 40% or more of families – identified by the Department of Social Services – who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Medicaid, homeless, migrant, runaway, foster care or are enrolled in Head Start or Early Head Start.

During the school year, free meals will be available for all Orange County public schools except the high school. OCHS parents can apply for SNAP and/or the free meal program. Links to these applications can be found on the schools’ website, www.ocss-va.org, by clicking on the ‘For Parents and Students’ section.