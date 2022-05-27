OCPR programs

Disc Golf Leagues

Have fun, get exercise, and make friends during these summer disc golf leagues. New this year, a separate league will be offered for those 50 and older. Leagues will meet weekly for a round of play beginning the week of May 22. The Open League will play on Tuesdays and the 50 and Older League will play on Wednesdays. Thursdays will be reserved as rain makeup dates for either (or both) leagues. Every week for eight weeks, players will meet at the Orange County Disc Golf Course at 6 p.m. and play a round. The player with the lowest score will receive the highest points for the week, with standings kept cumulatively throughout the season. Prizes (non-monetary) will be awarded at the conclusion of the league. Have a vacation scheduled during the season? No worries. Parks & Recreation will drop your worst score to allow for a missed week (or a particularly bad round). To register, please contact Orange County Parks & Recreation at (540) 672-5435. The registration fee is $25 per person, and space is limited to 12 players per league.

Spring Tai Chi Fundamentals

Tai Chi continues this spring and summer. The new session will begin Tuesday, May 21, with classes continuing for eight weeks, ending on July 19. Have fun learning this graceful, slow-moving form of exercise that has ancient roots tracing back into the depths of Chinese culture and philosophy of centuries past. Two class options are available based on experience level. Section I will cover the first Third of Cheng Man Ching’s simplified Tai Chi Ch’uan (37 posture form), while Section II will cover the second third. Section II registration will require demonstration of proficiency with the first third of the form, as determined by the instructor. Both classes will be held in the Orange Train Depot on Tuesday evenings. Section I will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.; Section II will begin immediately following Section I and will end at 8 p.m. You must pre-register before attending. The registration fee is $80 for either class. Call (540) 672-5435 if interested in registering.

International Soccer Camp - TinyTykes

This camp is a fun introduction to soccer. It includes games, activities, and adventures to introduce and develop coordination, balance, running, stopping, turning, kicking, dribbling, throwing, and catching. Registration also includes access to a virtual coaching world courtesy of Challenger Virtual, motivating players to practice more at home before, during, and after their program on the field. This program will be offered at Booster Park, June 13 through June 17 from 8 to 8:45 a.m. The fee is $107 per participant. This program is provided in partnership with Challenger Sports and registration is available online through their website at www.challengersports.com. Click “Register Here” and search by zip code (22960) to find our camp. Note that registrations made within 10 days of the camp start will be assessed a $10 late fee.

International Soccer Camp - Half Day

This camp offers complete technical player development featuring practices from around the world as part of our international camp curriculum, taught by international instructors! Includes access to a virtual coaching world courtesy of Challenger Virtual, motivating players to practice more at home before, during, and after their program on the field. This program will be offered at Booster Park, June 13 through June 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. The fee is $163 per participant. This program is provided in partnership with Challenger Sports and registration is available online through their website at www.challengersports.com. Click “Register Here” and search by zip code (22960) to find our camp. Note that registrations made within 10 days of the camp start will be assessed a $10 late fee.

Michael’s Mile Color Powder Fun Run

The Michael’s Mile Color Powder Fun Run is an untimed, approximately 1-mile run at Booster Park featuring color powder. Revenue from this event supports the Michael’s Gift Youth Activities Scholarship Program, which assists Orange County families with the expenses related to youth extracurricular activities. The fun run will be held on Saturday, June 4 with check-in beginning at 9:15 a.m. This run is open to all ages and features color powder stations along the route. A white event t-shirt is included with registration, which is the perfect canvas for the color powder. Pre-registration is required for this event, and the registration deadline is Friday, May 20. Register online at www.orangecountyva.gov/funrun. Please expect a follow-up email from Parks & Recreation staff regarding payment options, on the business day following your registration. This event is brought to you by Orange County Parks & Recreation and the Orange Healthy Community Action Team.

OCPR & OCSO Concealed Carry Training Class

This class is scheduled for Saturday, June 11 from approximately 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Concealed weapons are weapons which are kept hidden on one’s person, or under one’s control not accessible to view. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office understands that there are certain requirements that may be difficult for the average citizen to find training or classes that are inexpensive. For this reason, the sheriff’s office and Orange County Parks and Recreation have partnered to offer a concealed carry class at a minimum cost to Orange County citizens and to those who work in Orange County. The training consists of education in the classroom to include safety, laws, shooting fundamentals, storage, maintenance, and legal considerations. Students must demonstrate safe weapon handling on the range. Instructors are DCJS-certified firearms instructors. Participants must be 21 years old or older. All participants must register for this class no later than Friday, May 27. This class is limited to Orange County residents and those who work in Orange County. Please note: Completion of training course does not grant a concealed carry permit. Participants must still apply for the permit through the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the county or city in which they reside. Completion of this class fulfills the handgun competency requirement for the application. A background check will be required for participation. Registration documents are available in the OCPR office or for printout online. Completion of the packet will require a notary for the waiver page.