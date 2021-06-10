 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OCHS varsity softball hosts Region B semifinal Monday
0 comments

OCHS varsity softball hosts Region B semifinal Monday

  • 0
Sports-JL-softball from May 27

The undefeated Orange County High School varsity softball team will host the Region B semifinal Monday, June 14 at 6 p.m. 

 Jackie Lewis

The undefeated Orange County High School varsity softball team will host the Region B semifinal Monday, June 14 at 6 p.m. 

The 11-0 Hornets are the top seed from the north division of the region and will host the south division's second seed, Dinwiddie.

The Hornets wrapped up their regular season last week with a pair of shutout wins. For the year, the Hornets have outscored their opponents 121-7, with seven shutouts. 

Tickets for Monday's regional semifinal will be sold on TicketSpicket.com. The Hornets play behind Orange County High School. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Seeking safety solutions

Four people have been killed this year alone in fatal accidents on Route 522 in Orange County. The decidedly straight state highway has long b…

County awards landfill contract
News

County awards landfill contract

When Orange County adopted its 2020-21 budget a year ago, it included nearly $15 million in financing to tackle four substantial capital proje…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert