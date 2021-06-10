OCHS varsity softball hosts Region B semifinal Monday

The undefeated Orange County High School varsity softball team will host the Region B semifinal Monday, June 14 at 6 p.m.

The 11-0 Hornets are the top seed from the north division of the region and will host the south division's second seed, Dinwiddie.

The Hornets wrapped up their regular season last week with a pair of shutout wins. For the year, the Hornets have outscored their opponents 121-7, with seven shutouts.

Tickets for Monday's regional semifinal will be sold on TicketSpicket.com. The Hornets play behind Orange County High School. Gates will open at 5 p.m.