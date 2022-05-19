OCHS Students of the Month

Orange County High School announces its students of the month for March 2022.
9th grade
Sara Squeglia
Sara always does exceptional work. She is quiet and could be easily overlooked in a large, active class. Her work is so thorough - it is obvious she takes her education seriously and for that, I appreciate her greatly!
--Ms. Angotti
10th grade
Johan Solleveld
Johan always goes above and beyond with his work. He is engaged in the process, asks questions, and is a wonderful example to his peers.
--Ms. Crow
11th grade
Lilly Johnson
Lilly is so motivated! She works as hard as she can to learn and do everything well! She’s an impressive student!
--Ms. Koneski
12th grade
Cale Carr
Cale is extremely studious and sets high standards for himself which impacts those around him in such a positive way.
--Ms. Shuman