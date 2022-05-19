 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OCHS Students of the Month

Orange County High School announces its students of the month for March 2022.

9th grade

Sara Squeglia

Sara always does exceptional work. She is quiet and could be easily overlooked in a large, active class. Her work is so thorough - it is obvious she takes her education seriously and for that, I appreciate her greatly!

--Ms. Angotti

10th grade

Johan Solleveld

Johan always goes above and beyond with his work. He is engaged in the process, asks questions, and is a wonderful example to his peers.

--Ms. Crow

11th grade

Lilly Johnson

Lilly is so motivated! She works as hard as she can to learn and do everything well! She’s an impressive student!

--Ms. Koneski

12th grade

Cale Carr

Cale is extremely studious and sets high standards for himself which impacts those around him in such a positive way.

--Ms. Shuman

