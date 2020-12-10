OCHS students of the month: November

Orange County High School has announced its students of the month for November. Teachers are encouraged to nominate students and each student nominated receives a post card notifying them of their nomination. One winner is chosen from each grade level and is awarded a pizza visit from their nominating teacher.
9th grade
Omar Azouqa
Nominating teacher:
Tracy Munger: There is no denying the impact the coronavirus outbreak has had on many aspects of our lives, particularly education. Students quickly had to morph themselves into online learners for the majority of their school week. However, Omar, who is 100% virtual, has not let this new learning style impede his academic achievement, goals, or attitude. Since the first day of school, Omar has attended every one of my Google Meets, completed and mastered each assignment and excelled on every assessment. He has thrived with virtual learning and maintained all A’s during the first nine weeks of school. He is a very respectful, conscientious student who always produces high quality work, while also tending to his younger brother at home. Omar self-regulates and takes accountability for his learning by corresponding with me when he is unsure of a skill or an assignment to achieve the best results from learning. It is with tremendous pride that I nominate Omar Azouqa as student of the month.
10th grade
Lily Johnson
Nominating teacher:
Heather Thompson: Lily has moved from a Standard to an advanced diploma, started working while maintaining straight A’s in her classes, helps her aunt and uncle at home, asks for work to be made available early so she can complete it, emails her teachers if she will be unavailable for her classes, but also makes up all of her work, and is working on gaining scholarships for graduation as well as speaking to recruiters for possibly joining the military upon graduation. Lily is kind, passionate and determined, keeping in contact with her teachers and guidance counselor to make sure she is doing everything she can to be successful in her classes and prepare for her future after graduation.
11th grade
Megan Delahoussaye
Nominating teacher:
Tanner Winesett: Megan completes all of her work for the class early enough to ask questions before turning it in. She joins the mandatory Google Meets twice each week, and often joins more than twice each week in order to receive help. If she does not understand a concept from the course, then she makes the decision to watch the recorded instruction twice to fill in any gaps that may have been present the first time watching. She is also a student that truly seeks to understand the content of the course, rather than “learn and forget” to perform well on a summative. In a time where almost all learning is virtual, Megan is thriving on a level that is typically only seen during full time in-person instruction.
12th grade
Jillian Deane
Nominating teachers:
Laurie Jamerson: Jillian is an awesome robotics student. Not only does she complete all virtual assignments beyond my expectations, she also has taken robot parts home and constructed a robot so that she can learn to program!
Christy Sander: Jillian is the most hard-working student I teach. She knows what she has to do and does it without complaint. She is reliable and teachable. I wish I had more students like her!
