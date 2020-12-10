OCHS students of the month: November

Tracy Munger: There is no denying the impact the coronavirus outbreak has had on many aspects of our lives, particularly education. Students quickly had to morph themselves into online learners for the majority of their school week. However, Omar, who is 100% virtual, has not let this new learning style impede his academic achievement, goals, or attitude. Since the first day of school, Omar has attended every one of my Google Meets, completed and mastered each assignment and excelled on every assessment. He has thrived with virtual learning and maintained all A’s during the first nine weeks of school. He is a very respectful, conscientious student who always produces high quality work, while also tending to his younger brother at home. Omar self-regulates and takes accountability for his learning by corresponding with me when he is unsure of a skill or an assignment to achieve the best results from learning. It is with tremendous pride that I nominate Omar Azouqa as student of the month.