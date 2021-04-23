OCHS students of the month: March

Last fall, Orange County High School initiated a new “student of the month program to honor one student from each grade level. Each student nominated receives a post card notifying them of their nomination. After organizers and administrators review the nominations, four students are chosen as the students of the month. Teachers who nominated them followed up by delivering a pizza prize to the winning students.
9th grade
Tyler Mills
Nominating teacher: Jennifer Jenkins
At the end of February, Tyler’s grade was a single digit number. When he was informed that the last weekend in February would be his last chance to turn in work for the first unit, he made up all of his work over that weekend. He read a 375 page book, completed every single assignment associated with the book, and did a great job on every one. Now, Tyler’s grade is 85%, he regularly attends Google Meets, and he has continued throughout the month of March to turn in his assignments.
10th grade
Nick Crawford
Nominating teacher: Rick Hoover
Nick has been an excellent student all year in AP Human Geography. His first-rate work is always on time and even turned in before the due date. If he has a question or concern, Nick always advocates for himself in professional emails. He currently has a 98% for Q3 and a 99% for Y1. A student like Nick has made this year less stressful teaching in a virtual/hybrid environment. Nick has an amazing future ahead of him and it will be exciting watching him progress through his next two years at OCHS.
Nominating teacher: Jesse Lohr
Nick is one of my best students in class. Constantly doing high quality of work. One of the first ones to be in class each, and he is willing to offer suggestions or answers questions within class. He communicates through email and in class. Nick takes pride in his work.
11th grade
William Lewis
Nominating teacher: Dave Rabe
Will is a polite and caring young man that embodies the ideals of being a true student-athlete. He works hard in his classes, is very active in athletics, and understands the importance of showing kindness to all those he comes in contact with.
12th grade
Anneliese Mabie
Nominating teacher: Karen Boone
I’ve had the pleasure of teaching Anneliese as both a freshman and now a senior. Each time she has proven to be a diligent, creative and hard working student! I am always excited to see the new and creative ideas that she brings to each of her projects! She consistently catches on quickly to new concepts and is sure to ask for help or clarification when needed. I am excited to see what the future holds for such a bright young woman!