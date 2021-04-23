OCHS students of the month: March

Last fall, Orange County High School initiated a new “student of the month program to honor one student from each grade level. Each student nominated receives a post card notifying them of their nomination. After organizers and administrators review the nominations, four students are chosen as the students of the month. Teachers who nominated them followed up by delivering a pizza prize to the winning students.

9th grade

Tyler Mills

Nominating teacher: Jennifer Jenkins

At the end of February, Tyler’s grade was a single digit number. When he was informed that the last weekend in February would be his last chance to turn in work for the first unit, he made up all of his work over that weekend. He read a 375 page book, completed every single assignment associated with the book, and did a great job on every one. Now, Tyler’s grade is 85%, he regularly attends Google Meets, and he has continued throughout the month of March to turn in his assignments.

10th grade

Nick Crawford

Nominating teacher: Rick Hoover