OCHS Students of the Month: February

9th grade

Sarah Wiles

“Sarah is always willing help out in PE, either cleaning up or setting up equipment without being asked. I appreciate her willingness to step up and help out.”

—Mrs. Haney

“Sarah’s dedication to being sure she has always completed her work is admirable. She doesn’t hesitate to contact me by email or approach me in person if she has a question about her grades. She conducts herself maturely in conversation with me and is unfailingly polite. It is unusual to encounter a ninth grader who is so conscientious about their grades and so willing to take responsibility for their learning and for their efforts.”

—Mrs. Edwards

10th grade

Kailey Woodcock

“Kailey has gone above and beyond helping with FFA this year. Kailey helped to coordinate FFA week almost single handedly. She works hard, is motivated, and always strives to do her best in all that she attempts. Kailey helps with all of this while still maintaining high academic success.”

—Mrs. Burkett

11th grade

Nolan Rankin

“Nolan’s positive outlook on life is contagious. He is always willing to help his fellow classmates and creates a wonderful classroom environment.”

—Mrs. Brittany Herndon

12th grade

Katie Smith

“Katie always has a smile on her face and when she comes in takes down all my chairs. She also goes out of her way to help students around her if they miss a day. She is hard working and an absolute pleasure to have in class.”

—Mrs. Hoover

“She is a bright young lady, always willing to help staff in any way. She always has a positive attitude, regardless of what life throws her way. She has many excuses to not challenge herself academically, but she continues to always strive to be a better student and a better person.”

—Mr. Weber

“Katie consistently shows up for class ready to work with a positive attitude. She takes on each task with energy to learn and become a better student.”

—Mrs. Beth Herndon