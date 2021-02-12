OCHS students of the month: December-January

Karen Boone: Since week 1, Brock has shown responsibility and dedication in his school work. He is a 100% virtual student, and I can always count on him joining my Zoom meetings each week and submitting his assignments on time. In addition to adjusting well to the ever-present challenges of virtual learning, Brock has a hunger for learning. He strives to learn and improve on each assignment and project and will seek out feedback to push himself further. Brock is kind and appreciative to his teachers and is truly a pleasure to have in class!

11th Grade

Chandra Poppe

Nominating teacher

Morgan Wade: Chandra is an incredible student. She works super-hard and does outstandingly well on her assignments. She obviously is passionate about learning a language and it is exciting to see her learning! Chandra has worked incredibly hard this whole semester. She has turned everything in after thoroughly completing it, has participated in all of our Google Meets (and actually answered things), and has been enthusiastic about learning. She’s been an encouragement to me!

12th Grade

Kylie Trask

Nominating teacher

Kevin Weber: Kylie is an outstanding young lady, and she might normally go under the radar due to her quiet leadership and her having spent most of her 11th grade year as an exchange student in South Korea. She has been accepted to college at Duke Kunshan University in China, and will be taking OC Pride to Asia next year. Her GPA is ranked #2 in the senior class, is part of the Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School, and shows great maturity. When a staff member asks her to do something, it gets done. If she tells you she will do something, it gets done. She leads by example, and has not once pouted or complained about her senior year being affected by COVID. She makes the most of any tough situation, which will serve her well in life.