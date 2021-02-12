OCHS students of the month: December-January

Last fall, Orange County High School recently initiated a new “student of the month program to honor one student from each grade level. Staff members nominate a student for the award with their justification as to why they are deserving. Each student nominated received a post card notifying them of their nomination. Organizers and administrators review nominations and choose one student from each grade level to be recognized as student of the month. After the selections are made, the teachers who nominated them follow up by delivering a pizza prize to the winning students.
9TH GRADE
JORDYN LOHR
Nominating teachers
Karen Boone: When you enter 9th grade, it is a huge adjustment to new classes, a new environment and new teachers. It’s an even bigger adjustment when you enter your freshman year as a 100% virtual student. However, Jordyn has adapted to the challenge seamlessly! From the first week of school, Jordyn has attended all of my Zoom meetings and submitted all of her assignments on time and with quality. She asks questions to ensure that she understands concepts and can apply those concepts to her projects. I am thankful to have a student like her in my class this semester!
Michael Howie: Jordyn has always turned her work in on time. The work shows effort and quality, she always comes to my meets. She is a very hard working dedicated student.
Julia Yurasits: Jordyn is a fantastic Spanish student! Throughout the entire year, she has continuously turned work in on time, and it is always well done. She attends class meetings regularly, asks questions and has such a positive attitude! I enjoy listening to her speak Spanish. I can tell she is a hard-working and determined student. Truly a pleasure to have in class-- virtually!
Megan Ellis Deviese: Jordyn has been a model student this semester! She attends all of our Google meets and completes her assignments consistently (and always with high quality responses). She is awesome about notifying us in advance of anything that might interrupt or interfere with her schoolwork, and she has always been able to catch up again without issue. She clearly advocates for herself when she needs help, and she holds herself accountable--both qualities that no doubt have helped her maintain A’s in every class!
10th Grade
Brock Linville
Nominating teachers
Heather Schmidt: Brock has done amazing work in my Python coding course this semester. He works hard both to complete the assignments and to understand the work. Brock checks in with our daily video conferences, even if he’s worked ahead and already completed the day’s assignments. Brock is a rock star student.
Chris Asquith: Not only does Brock have one of the highest grades in my class, but he is also one of the most conscientious students I teach. He is 100% virtual, but I can count on him to always be at our Google Meets or that he will send me a message if my instructions are ever unclear. Brock always wants to do the right thing!
Karen Boone: Since week 1, Brock has shown responsibility and dedication in his school work. He is a 100% virtual student, and I can always count on him joining my Zoom meetings each week and submitting his assignments on time. In addition to adjusting well to the ever-present challenges of virtual learning, Brock has a hunger for learning. He strives to learn and improve on each assignment and project and will seek out feedback to push himself further. Brock is kind and appreciative to his teachers and is truly a pleasure to have in class!
11th Grade
Chandra Poppe
Nominating teacher
Morgan Wade: Chandra is an incredible student. She works super-hard and does outstandingly well on her assignments. She obviously is passionate about learning a language and it is exciting to see her learning! Chandra has worked incredibly hard this whole semester. She has turned everything in after thoroughly completing it, has participated in all of our Google Meets (and actually answered things), and has been enthusiastic about learning. She’s been an encouragement to me!
12th Grade
Kylie Trask
Nominating teacher
Kevin Weber: Kylie is an outstanding young lady, and she might normally go under the radar due to her quiet leadership and her having spent most of her 11th grade year as an exchange student in South Korea. She has been accepted to college at Duke Kunshan University in China, and will be taking OC Pride to Asia next year. Her GPA is ranked #2 in the senior class, is part of the Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School, and shows great maturity. When a staff member asks her to do something, it gets done. If she tells you she will do something, it gets done. She leads by example, and has not once pouted or complained about her senior year being affected by COVID. She makes the most of any tough situation, which will serve her well in life.