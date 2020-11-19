OCHS introduces students of the month

Kim Crow: Michael continually logs on and completes every facet of his work. He does not skip videos or lessons, but he completes each task. He also contacts me frequently with questions, ideas, etc. In a year where many students are avoiding those Zoom sessions, he often requests additional ones to get the support he needs to be successful. When we discussed his signing up for a college class, we both knew it would be a challenge for him, but with his work ethic, I told him I would really like to see him try it. I am so glad I did. He is by far the hardest working student I have this semester, and he is not afraid to push himself. Despite numerous challenges, Michael continues to rise to the occasion on a daily basis. To top it off, he is kind and polite and respectful. He’s a good human.