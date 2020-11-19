OCHS introduces students of the month

Orange County High School recently initiated a new “student of the month program to honor one student from each grade level. Staff members were encouraged to nominate a student and by the end of the first week, 88 had been nominated, organizer Briana Hoover said.
Each student nominated received a post card notifying them of their nomination. After organizers and administrators went through the nominations, four students were chosen as the October students of the month. Teachers who nominated them followed up by delivering a pizza prize to the winning students.
“We just wanted to show the kids how much we appreciate them,” Hoover said.
9th grade
Dominic Babcock
Nominating teachers:
Deanna Estes: Dominic is an off-line student. He keeps up with his offline work on his Chromebook, sends images of his work, etc. He also calls in every day to check in when he is not at school on Mondays. He has no missing assignments in my class and has done exactly what I have asked of him.
Melissa Carneal: He checks in every morning, he works hard on all his assignments and contacts me for help...being an off-line student he makes sure work is submitted to me quickly
Briana Hoover: Dominic is an off-line student but he manages to make me smile each day with a phone call to check in. He is a hard worker and always completes his weekly assignments on time even though he does not have internet access at home. He is very diligent and his work ethic is much more mature than that of a normal ninth-grade student.
Jennifer Jenkins: Dominic is an off-line student in freshman academy. He faithfully calls every morning to check in for attendance and tell us how he is doing. Even though he is off-line, he is ahead on his work. He brings handwritten work to turn in every week, asks questions when he needs help, participates in class the one day a week he is here, and is very receptive to teacher feedback. He is a great kid who is making the best of this difficult learning situation.
10th grade
Yancey Wegner
Nominating teacher:
Richard Hoover: Yancey has a 100% in AP Human Geography. She always turns in assignments before the due date and is thorough in all of her work. She has A’s in all of her classes. She has been a model student for this new learning environment.
11th grade
Jerry Wisenyuy
Nominating teachers:
Whitney Milbourne: Jerry is killing it in the virtual learning environment. He is professional, courteous and engaged on Zoom calls. He’s also been a kahoot winner 2 weeks in a row in marketing.
Courtney Saunders: He is just such a great kid. He always is so positive and on top of this work. He is respectful and hard working. He is the only kid who participates in my Zooms and is just so refreshing to have him to lecture to and hear his thoughts on topics when others won’t share. It makes it so much better doing virtual learning to have students like him!
12th grade
Michael Humphries
Nominating teachers:
Heather Schmidt: Michael has been an active participant in class since day one. He’s attended every video conference, done every assignment and has met every challenge head-on.
Kim Crow: Michael continually logs on and completes every facet of his work. He does not skip videos or lessons, but he completes each task. He also contacts me frequently with questions, ideas, etc. In a year where many students are avoiding those Zoom sessions, he often requests additional ones to get the support he needs to be successful. When we discussed his signing up for a college class, we both knew it would be a challenge for him, but with his work ethic, I told him I would really like to see him try it. I am so glad I did. He is by far the hardest working student I have this semester, and he is not afraid to push himself. Despite numerous challenges, Michael continues to rise to the occasion on a daily basis. To top it off, he is kind and polite and respectful. He’s a good human.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!