OCHS introduces new equine studies course

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

At the start of this school year, Orange County High School introduced an equine studies course as part of its expanding agriculture program. The new class is available for grades ninth through 12th and taught by OCHS teacher Anna Burkett.

“The whole goal of the class would be, if you were interested in horse ownership, you could take this class and you could feel comfortable taking care of and maintaining your horse,” says Burkett.

Burkett is a horse aficionado who graduated with an animal science degree from Virginia Tech. In addition to the new equine studies program, Burkett teaches high school biology and ecology.

With an abundance of horse owners and horse enthusiasts in the county, the administration thought a new animal science class that specifies in equine science would be the perfect addition to the school’s agriculture programs.

Burkett, with her background in animal science and experience working on horse farms, expressed an interest in teaching the course.

Students showed an immediate interest in taking the class as it quickly reached its capacity of 20 students.