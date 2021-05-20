OCHS grads look toward the future

Some students declared an interest in pursuing unique careers ranging from diplomat to baker to CIA agent to tattoo artist to photojournalist to YouTube content creator.

Almost all of the students who participated in the survey thanked a teacher or teachers who had a positive impact on them during their time at OCHS.

For the question of where they would like to be in 10 years, the majority of students chose “happy,” “financially stable,” “with a family or kids of their own” and “healthy.”

“We’re very fortunate to be able to have our seniors participate in senior meeting event,” said OCHS principal Wendell Green. “They had their senior prom, which we held outdoors on May 1. And then to have the ability to hold graduation has been wonderful. These students were juniors when school closed last year in March. Just looking at what they’ve gone through this year, to be able to pull off these three events is remarkable. I feel very proud that we did everything in our power, considering the circumstances we face because of COVID, to send our students out the right way.”