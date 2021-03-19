OCHS February students of the month

Last fall, Orange County High School initiated a new “student of the month program to honor one student from each grade level. Each student nominated receives a post card notifying them of their nomination. After organizers and administrators review the nominations, four students are chosen as the students of the month. Teachers who nominated them followed up by delivering a pizza prize to the winning students.

9th Grade

Alyssa Bolden

Nominated teacher

Jennifer Jenkins: Alyssa has not missed a single Google Meet for our class this semester. While she is quiet in the meets, she participates in any activity we give the class to do, and she turns in quality work. She currently has an 87% and just finished the first class novel. She told me that she doesn’t like to read, but she enjoyed this book so much that she is going to come into the school to pick up the sequel to read on her own time!

10th Grade

Trey Clatterbuck

Nominating teacher