OCHS February students of the month

Last fall, Orange County High School initiated a new “student of the month program to honor one student from each grade level. Each student nominated receives a post card notifying them of their nomination. After organizers and administrators review the nominations, four students are chosen as the students of the month. Teachers who nominated them followed up by delivering a pizza prize to the winning students.
9th Grade
Alyssa Bolden
Nominated teacher
Jennifer Jenkins: Alyssa has not missed a single Google Meet for our class this semester. While she is quiet in the meets, she participates in any activity we give the class to do, and she turns in quality work. She currently has an 87% and just finished the first class novel. She told me that she doesn’t like to read, but she enjoyed this book so much that she is going to come into the school to pick up the sequel to read on her own time!
10th Grade
Trey Clatterbuck
Nominating teacher
Laurie Jamerson: Trey is a joy to have as a student. Not only is he conscientious about all of his assignments, he asks questions and has a great attitude. His assignments are always completed at a high level of detail and excellence. I can always count on him to be current on his work and to put much care and attention into everything that he does. He is very polite & eager to learn!
11th Grade
Sarah Johnson
Nominated teacher
Whitney Milbourne: Sarah is an excellent student. She always has her camera on for class Google Meets, is always smiling, and does not hesitate to share with the class when a question is asked. (All teachers in this virtual/hybrid environment know how precious and amazing that is!) Sarah attends school on Tuesdays and works diligently in the classroom to complete all of her work for all of her classes. In addition to being a stellar student, is also a kind and positive individual. Seeing her smiling face is such a ray of light on Tuesdays!
12th Grade
Taylor Maddox
Nominating teachers
Rebecca Kennon: Taylor deserves to be nominated as student of the month because of her positive attitude and dedication to her education. Taylor is a delight to have in class. I look forward to her time in cosmetology. She always greets me with a smile and tells me to have a good afternoon before she departs. I admire her willingness to try anything I throw her way. Once she sets her mind to achieve a goal nothing will get in her way.
Laurie Jamerson: Taylor has been working independently in class while I teach students from another course. She is not a quitter and stays focused and patient.