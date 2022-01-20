OCHS community honors Betty Almond

By Hilary Holladay

The Orange County school community has lost a beloved staff member. Betty Almond, 73, secretary to the principal at Orange County High School, died on Jan. 6.

A resident of Unionville, Almond worked for nine principals during her 34 years of service to the public schools. She was known as the “go-to” person who could answer virtually any question about the high school and its history.

Wendell Green, the ninth principal she worked for, commended Almond’s “passion, grit and no-excuses attitude.” Green first met the energetic and hard-working Almond when he joined the OCHS faculty in 2001. He left to pursue other opportunities and circled back to the high school in 2019 to become principal.

“If you had a question about anything, she would likely have the answer you needed,” Green said. “If she did not know the answer to your question, she would direct you to the person who could. She took the responsibilities of her job as the administrative assistant to the principal very seriously. She was always willing to do whatever it took to support one of her colleagues or respond to a parent, especially if this would help a student.”

Almond managed substitute teacher assignments, made the morning’s announcements over the speaker system and led the school in the pledge to the flag, among many other duties. Citing her efficiency and strong work ethic, Green said he considered her ability to handle multiple responsibilities “truly remarkable.”

He added, “She was the type of person who made everyone around her better. I was honored to know her and call her a friend, because she motivated me to match her passion and intensity in order to put the needs of our students first. Mrs. Almond was truly the heart and soul of Orange County High School, and she will be missed by everyone.”

“Our unofficial school historian”

Assistant Principal Sherry Doane said Almond worked until Dec. 21, the last day of the semester before winter break. Like Green, Doane knew Almond for 21 years, starting when she joined the OCHS faculty. After becoming an assistant principal seven years ago, she saw Almond every day in the high school’s main office.

“She was the most honest and straightforward person I knew, with a heart of gold. She would go out of her way to help our faculty, staff, students and visitors, and she always did what was right,” Doane said, calling Almond “a reliable, constant presence whom we loved very much.”

Doane continued, “She was our unofficial school historian, because Betty’s wealth of knowledge surrounding the people who have worked here and events that have occurred over the years was amazing. Everyone knew to just ‘ask Betty’ when a question popped up.”

Betty Jane Quann was born on Oct. 1, 1948, and grew up in Gold Dale. She graduated from OCHS in 1966 and married Rixey Almond a month after graduation. While their three children were young, Betty stayed home with them and tended livestock on the family farm. Later, she volunteered in the Orange County schools and then worked as a substitute teacher and instructional assistant. After six and a half years as an instructional assistant at Prospect Heights Middle School, she became secretary to the assistant principal at the high school. The following year, she was promoted to secretary to the principal—the job that defined her career.

“Betty personified class”

OCHS science teacher Renee Filep said Almond was the first person she met at the high school the day she was hired in 1994. “Betty Almond was the front office secretary then. Betty Hughes was the principal’s secretary. Betty’s warm smile and greeting instantly made me feel at home. The ‘Betties’ were a force to be reckoned with. Between them, they could answer any question, find anything you needed or just make you feel better. When Betty Hughes retired, everyone thought no one could replace her. Betty Almond more than adequately stepped up to the plate and did the job of multiple people.

“In all the time I’ve known Betty Almond, I only saw her flustered once—the afternoon of 9/11. She never said a mean thing about anyone, and I can’t think of a time she ever said ‘no.’ Hearing her voice doing the morning announcements and Pledge of Allegiance told everyone that it was going to be a good day,” Filep said.

Filep described Almond’s warm and giving personality: “Betty would surprise the staff with potato soup for lunch, just because she thought we would need it. The jar of mints on her desk never ran out. No matter how busy, she always had time to chat and make you feel special. She was an excellent listener.

“Betty personified class, good old-fashioned hard work and grace under pressure. She loved her job; she loved the students; she loved OC! She was the heart of the high school, and I will miss my friend deeply.”

OCHS Alumni and Friends establishes Betty Almond Memorial Scholarship

As a tribute to Betty Almond, the OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation has created a scholarship in her memory. The award will be a general studies scholarship based on need and not restricted to any specific area of study, and it will be offered so long as there are yearly donations to support it, according to Bill Hager, the founder and chair of the foundation.

To donate to the Betty Almond Memorial Scholarship, go to the OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation website and click on “Memorial Scholarships.”