OCHS Class of 2021: A year of perseverance

Your resilience and the qualities you possess to achieve that resilience gives me reason to accept your gift of promise to us. We accept your gift of hope to us. Thank you for what you have accomplished and thank you for that promise and hope.”

OCHS Principal Wendell Green was the final speaker and his message was one of gratitude and achievement with advice for the future.

Amid those “unprecedented times,” he acknowledged the “love and support of family, encouragement of your friends, dedication, commitment flexibility of your teachers, school counselors, administrators, and support staff and the extra push needed from mentors, coaches and other special people in your lives,” that helped the graduates reach this point in their lives.

He said the actor Christopher Reeve once said a hero is “an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.

“Class of 2021, you are our heroes. Your resilience, compassion and caring spirit toward one another has been remarkable. We are thankful for each and every one of you,” the principal said, before highlighting a range of achievements and accomplishments OCHS students had made despite the challenging circumstances of the past year.