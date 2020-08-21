OCHS Alumni Foundation awards $30,000 in local scholarships

OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation announced last week the awarding of nine scholarships totaling $30,000 to 2020 graduates of Orange County High School.
This is the amount received in donations from alumni, friends and others in the foundation’s first year of operation.
Working with recommendations from staff of the counseling center at OCHS and assisted by the schools’ experiential learning community liaison and scholarship foundation chair, the foundation was able to assist six students attending Germanna Community College, one attending Piedmont Community College, one attending Southside Community College and one taking online courses offered by Penn Foster College. These students are taking courses in various disciplines ranging from the medical, legal, vet-tec and powerline worker career fields of study.
OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in the fall of 2019. It is the culmination of 1958 OCHS graduate Bill Hager’s vision, who with the assistance of Orange attorney and 1980 OCHS graduate Sean Gregg, incorporated into a 501c3 foundation and in November 2019.
Hager serves as chairman and president, Betty Jean Simms as treasurer, Amy Fitch as secretary and board members are: Sean Gregg, Tamika Walker, Randall Edwards, Jesse McGruder and Satterfield. The foundation is currently seeking additional interested potential board members.
The foundation relies on support of corporate partners, including: Mason Insurance, Sedwick Building Supply, Reynolds GM-Subaru, Piedmont Power and “The Blane Stewart Team” at NFM Lending, who provide funds to cover all operating costs, allowing all contributions and donations to the foundation to go directly toward students seeking post-graduate vocational studies.
The Orange County Economic Development Authority provided a $5,000 bonus when the 2019 stated goal of $20,000.00 was reached.
After eclipsing $30,000 last year, the foundation announced its goal for 2021 at $40,000, with fundraising kicking off earlier this week.
Tax deductible donation checks can be made to OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation and mailed to P.O. Box 1314, Orange, VA 22960. Online donations can be made using the PayPal donate button of the foundations website which is: www.ochsalumniandfriendsfoundation.com. For more information, follow the foundation on Facebook and other social media.
