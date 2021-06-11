OCHS academic team makes first appearance at national event

The Orange County High School Academic Quiz Team competed in the National Academic Quiz Tournament (NAQT) High School National Championships on May 29 and 30. Assistant coach Patrick Angotti said it was the first time in program history that the Hornets had ever participated in a tournament of this size and level of competition. Among the 224 teams competing in the tournament, OCHS was one of the youngest, consisting of only ninth- and tenth-graders.
Formed in 2004, the academic team is currently coached by OCHS teachers Stephen Cunningham and Angotti. Cunningham became a social studies teacher at the high school in 2006 and took over as the head coach of the team shortly thereafter in 2007. The team has seen success during his tenure, such as winning their regional championship in 2013 and being invited to a number of invitational tournaments.
The seven-member team is captained by sophomore Kaitlyn Shackleton, who is also the resident Shakespeare expert of the group. Matthew Dinsmore, Trevor Longerbeam and freshman Jackson Hamilton round out the starting four. Morayo Ajibulu, Hayden Irby and Michael Clay serve as alternates during matches.
“While we had no preconceived notions of winning the tournament, we set goals to be competitive and to learn from the experience in order to better prepare ourselves for next year’s tournament,” Angotti said.
For the tournament, which was entirely virtual this year, the team met at the OCHS Library. According to Angotti, the team lost their first four matches against Santa Monica High (Calif.), Decatur High (Ga.), Burnsville High (Minn.) and Franklin High (Texas).
The Hornets would finally settle down and rally to an overtime win against Wayzata High (Minn.) with Hamilton and Longerbeam answering two of three questions during the overtime period resulting in the first ever victory for OCHS in the championships, Angotti explained.
“Although the victory gave our team confidence, that success was short lived as we then fell to Plano West Senior High (Texas),” Angotti said. “We later won a second half shutout versus Edmond North High (Okla.), where Matthew answered a toss-up question for “power” (15 points) and Jackson would add 30 points for the bonus providing the difference in the result, a 45-point victory.”
The academic team would close out the day against a shorthanded St. Paul Academy (Minn.), where eight hours of competition had finally taken their toll as OCHS lost a close match by just five questions, Angotti said.
“We would have liked to have advanced to the second day, but it just wasn’t meant to be,” he said. “However, we are very proud of the kids and excited to have had the opportunity and even more excited to return next year, providing the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, and compete in Atlanta.”
Angotti reported that of the 1,079 players in the tournament, Hamilton finished 284th overall and ranked as the 15th best ninth-grader out of 109 that participated.