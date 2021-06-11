OCHS academic team makes first appearance at national event

The Orange County High School Academic Quiz Team competed in the National Academic Quiz Tournament (NAQT) High School National Championships on May 29 and 30. Assistant coach Patrick Angotti said it was the first time in program history that the Hornets had ever participated in a tournament of this size and level of competition. Among the 224 teams competing in the tournament, OCHS was one of the youngest, consisting of only ninth- and tenth-graders.

Formed in 2004, the academic team is currently coached by OCHS teachers Stephen Cunningham and Angotti. Cunningham became a social studies teacher at the high school in 2006 and took over as the head coach of the team shortly thereafter in 2007. The team has seen success during his tenure, such as winning their regional championship in 2013 and being invited to a number of invitational tournaments.

The seven-member team is captained by sophomore Kaitlyn Shackleton, who is also the resident Shakespeare expert of the group. Matthew Dinsmore, Trevor Longerbeam and freshman Jackson Hamilton round out the starting four. Morayo Ajibulu, Hayden Irby and Michael Clay serve as alternates during matches.

“While we had no preconceived notions of winning the tournament, we set goals to be competitive and to learn from the experience in order to better prepare ourselves for next year’s tournament,” Angotti said.