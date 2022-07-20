OCEF Celebration of Education

The Orange County Education Foundation Celebration of Education returns this year for the first time since 2019.

The annual event honors a longtime local educator and serves as a fundraiser for foundation scholarships.

This’s celebration will honor Carolyn Herndon with the Lifetime Contribution Award and will present a new Friend of Education Award to the family of Betty Almond—who passed away earlier this year.

The event will be Saturday, Aug. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Pavilion on Lakeland Farm south of Orange. Tickets are $40 per person and those planning to attend should RSVP to ocedfoundationva@gmail.com by Aug. 5. Credit card payments are accepted at www.ocedfoundationva.org. Checks can be mailed to: Orange County Education Foundation, ATTN: Deanne Marshall, P.O. Box 131, Orange, VA 22960.

The mission of the Orange County Education Foundation is to build a community partnership among schools, families and business to provide resources, inspire innovation and enhance opportunities for teachers and students at the schools of Orange County, VA. For additional information, visit www.ocedfoundationva.org.