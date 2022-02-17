OCAAHS park progress

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

A groundbreaking ceremony for a commemorative park, to be constructed in downtown Orange on the corner of Church and Chapman streets, took place on Monday, Feb. 14. The Orange County African American Historical Society (OCAAHS) announced plans to create the park at their annual meeting in Jan. 2021 and have been working with town officials and local economic development and tourism advocates to construct the small park near the Orange Train Station.

The park will feature seating areas, walkways, landscaping and three interpretive panels commemorating the town’s historic Black commercial district and residential areas on Church, Chapman and Mill streets and Railroad Avenue in downtown Orange.

A ribbon cutting for the park is scheduled for Sunday, June 19, according to project manager and OCAAHS Vice President Zann Nelson.

When the park was announced initially, OCAAHS Board Member Bruce Monroe noted that Railroad Avenue, parallel to the Orange Train Station and near the Mill Street neighborhood, was the hub of Black activity in downtown Orange.

“There’s a lot of history here—these were the descendants of emancipated slaves,” he said, noting Black citizens throughout the county would travel to Orange and find themselves in the area—patronizing Black-owned businesses including a barber shop, café, pool hall and taxi shop, among others.

The project has been brought to fruition through collaborative efforts from the OCAAHS, Orange Downtown Alliance and the Town of Orange and grants received from the Virginia Main Street Program and the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors.

Nearly 50 people gathered on a frigid, but sunny, Monday afternoon to witness the groundbreaking on a parcel of land in the heart of what once was the town’s thriving Black business district.

“We’re grateful for this great opportunity for the OCAAHS and for the community,” said the Rev. Darryle Crump, who recently announced he was stepping down as the organization’s president.

