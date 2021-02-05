OCAAHS holds annual meeting, seeks information for Church Street and Railroad Avenue park

In the fall, the organization announced its annual Eclipse Award winners, recognizing those who have enhanced and been assets to the local community. This year, the OCAAHS added a new youth award category, recognizing outstanding young people who are making a difference for the Black community locally and awarding them scholarships.

In December, the OCAAHS held its annual Eclipse Awards ceremony virtually (instead of an annual banquet), honoring: Mary “Foots” White, Margaret Ware, Eva Hume Starks, James Monroe, and youth award winners, Abena Sekum Appiah-Ofori, and Myles Johnson. The Rev. Crump presented the awards individually at the recipients’ homes, save for Starks, who passed in June 2020. The society broadcast the awards presentation in December and it is available to view on the society’s website (www.ocaahs.org).

OCAAHS board member Dr. Matt Reeves noted, “The Eclipse Awards are presented to those individuals and organizations that have consistently gone above and beyond routine of raising awareness of Orange County’s African American people and history.”

The awards are decided on by board and members of the community.

In honoring White, the Rev. Crump said the 102-year-old has been “a giant in Orange and Spotsylvania for years and has done much to enhance the wellbeing of the county.”