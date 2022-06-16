OCAAHS announces Juneteenth schedule for Sunday

The Orange County African American Historical Society’s (OCAAHS) monthlong Juneteenth celebration is highlighted by the June 19 dedication of the new commemorative park in downtown Orange.

Themed “A Homecoming Celebration,” the Juneteenth series features the dedication of the new park at 138 West Church Street, Sunday.

The park celebrates the important African American heritage of the town amid its historic surroundings. The park is a collaborative project between the Orange County African American Historical Society, the Orange Downtown Alliance and The Arts Center in Orange.

The dedication ceremony will begin with pre-program events at 11:30 a.m.

The Orange County High School Jazz Band will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with artist and musician Darrell Rose leading a drum circle at 12:30.

The official program opens at 1 p.m. with remarks from OCAAHS Vice President Zann Nelson, followed by a libation ceremony led by the Rev. James McIntosh. OCAAHS President Bruce Monroe will offer a welcome and be followed by remarks from officials, including 7th District Congressional Rep. Abigail Spanberger, prior to the ribbon-cutting and unveiling of the park’s interpretive panels.

Other activities scheduled following the park dedication include: oral history recording at the Orange Train Station, live music, including the Shady Grove Baptist Church Choir and jazz band Laissez Foure (in Taylor Park), a live painting performance and exhibits at The Arts Center in Orange, an open house at nearby Nazareth Baptist Church, an ice cream social at the Orange County Democrats’ office and tours of the James Madison Museum.

All activities are free and the public is invited to attend.

There will be limited seating available at the park site. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

For more information and updates, visit www.ocaahs.org.