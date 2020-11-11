O.C. Treasurer’s office closes after COVID diagnosis; will reopen Nov. 23

The Orange County Treasurer’s Office is closed for two weeks following an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Friday afternoon, the treasurer’s office issued a brief press release noting it would close immediately and reopen Monday, Nov. 23. No other information was provided except for tax payment options. County administrator Ted Voorhees soon confirmed an employee had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Virginia Department of Health and any county employee who may have had close contact with the COVID-positive employee have been notified, said Stephanie Straub, assistant to the county administrator and public information officer.

Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner said his office was notified Friday afternoon and began its investigation into contact tracing.

With tax bills sent to citizens last month and a Dec. 5 due date, the treasurer’s office is one of the county offices that interacts regularly with the public. However, most transactions are handled in a matter of minutes and the county had installed protective barriers at the office’s teller windows.