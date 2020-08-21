O.C. Tourism presents free summer film series

Orange County Tourism in partnership with the Orange Volunteer Fire Company and the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company will host “Movies Under the Stars” in the Towns of Orange and Gordonsville over the next two months.
According to Orange County Tourism Manager Lori Landes-Carter, the new initiative will offer six, free, family- friendly drive-in movie events at the respective fire company fairgrounds throughout late summer into fall.
“The community has experienced so much over these last five months, bringing some free local family fun to Orange County is a perfect way to give the community a boost of “movie magic” to lift everyone’s spirits,” Landes-Carter said.
Gates to the fairgrounds will open at 7 p.m. and show times will start at 8 p.m. The drive-in movie events are free to the community; however, tickets are required. Patrons can reserve their free tickets on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/movies-under-the-stars-in-the-town-of-orange-va-tickets-113265688724 prior to the show. Landes-Carter said attendance will be capped at 250-cars per event. Guests may bring outside food and non-alcoholic beverages; no alcohol is permitted. Concessions will be provided by Orange Volunteer Fire Company and Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company during the events.
Saturday, Aug. 29, will feature “SING” at the Orange Volunteer Fire Company fairgrounds on Caroline Street in Orange. The following weekend, Saturday, Sept. 5, “The Greatest Showman” will air with “The Secret Life of Pets 2” wrapping up the Orange series Saturday, Sept. 12.
In Gordonsville, titles include: “Frozen 2,” “Spiderman-Into the Spider-Verse,” and “Lady and the Tramp, Live Action,” with dates to be announced, Landes-Carter said. Gordonsville movies will be shown at the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company fairgrounds on Baker Street.
“Spending money in our towns is one of the fastest ways to inject dollars back into our local economy and our communities,” Landes-Carter continued. “Remember to shop local and support local. Make a night out of it and enjoy dinner and a movie or a stroll through town before the movie starts. Orange and Gordonsville business owners will appreciate it and they look forward to seeing you for the drive-in events.”
For more information, visit www.VisitOrangeVirginia.com.
