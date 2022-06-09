O.C. Schools name new superintendent

At its June 8, 2022 meeting, the Orange County School Board appointed

Dr. Daniel P. Hornick as the division's new superintendent, effective

July 1, 2022.

He replaces Dr. Cecil Snead, who announced earlier this year he would retire at the conclusion of his four-year contract, June 30.

Throughout his seventeen-year career in education, Dr. Hornick

has focused on establishing trusting relationships, building a positive culture,

and providing students access to rigorous and relevant instructional

experiences.

For the past five years, Dr. Hornick has served as the principal of North

Stafford High School in Stafford. During his tenure, he spearheaded

initiatives to improve literacy instruction across all content areas, enhance the

teaching and learning process through professional learning communities,

and foster a positive school culture.

Dr. Hornick is a strong proponent of Career and Technical Education and actively seeks opportunities for students to engage in hands-on learning experiences. These collective efforts enabled North Stafford High School to close achievement gaps and increase levels of student engagement.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to have earned the trust of the School Board, and I look forward to meeting the Orange County community," said Dr. Hornick. "I am excited to learn more about Orange County Public

Schools and collectively develop a plan to take the schools to the next level. As a learning community, we will celebrate and reinforce aspects that are working well and enhance areas needing improvement."

Before his tenure as principal, Dr. Hornick served as a social studies teacher, coach, mentor, and assistant principal in Stafford County Public Schools. Dr. Hornick earned a bachelor's degree from Lebanon Valley College (PA), a master's degree from the University of Mary Washington, and a doctorate in education from Virginia Commonwealth University. He recently completed the Aspiring Superintendents Program through Virginia Tech's Center for Organizational and Technical Advancement.

Dr. Hornick and his wife, Stacy, and their two school-aged children, currently reside in Stafford County. They are excited about moving to Orange County and look forward to being involved in school and community events.