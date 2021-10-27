O.C. Office on Youth offers e-cigarette cessation program

With youth e-cigarette use remaining at epidemic proportions and threatening to addict a new generation to nicotine, the Orange County Office on Youth has partnered with Truth Initiative to offer “This is Quitting,” the first-of-its-kind, free and anonymous text message quit vaping program with more than 400,000 young people enrolled-to-date.

Launched in January 2019, “This is Quitting” is designed for teens and young adults looking to quit e-cigarettes. The program provides them with tailored advice, cognitive and behavioral coping strategies, and social support to help them quit.

Data from the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey administered in Orange County for 8th-, 10th- and 12th-graders indicated a rapid rise in youth vaping countywide. Of the 278 8th-graders surveyed, 27.3% used electronic vaping products during the 30 days prior to the survey, compared to 8.3% in 2017. A shocking 19% increase among local 13/14-year-olds. Data also showed that only 67.6% felt there was a moderate to great risk in using these products. Of the 419 10th- and 12th-graders surveyed, 35.6% reported using electronic vaping products in the 30 days prior to the survey, up from 15.1% in 2017, and substantially higher than the 13.2% national average.