O.C. Free Clinic earns gold rating from NAFC

The Orange County Free Clinic earned a 2022 Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) Quality Standards Program.

By self-attesting that the organization has certain policies and procedures in place, the Orange County Free Clinic can highlight its commitment to providing quality care to patients. The NAFC’S mission is to ensure the medically underserved have access to affordable healthcare and its members, including the Orange County Free Clinic, focuses their efforts on providing patients with healthcare where they live. To quantify and qualify the care provided within the Free and Charitable Clinic network, the NAFC formalized a set of quality standards for member organizations.

Dorren Brown, executive director at the clinic says that these standards help to demonstrate our commitment to providing the best possible care to the clinic’s patients. It also helps reassure partners, funders, and stakeholders that their gifts and donations are going to a qualified community-based organization. We are excited to have received this top rating highlighting our commitment to providing quality care for our patients, she said.

NAFC members like the Orange County Free Clinic voluntarily submit information to the NAFC on the various policies and procedures in place to attain their standards rating and attest/pledge that they successfully incorporate these standards within their organization. NAFC Quality Standards elements include policies and procedures related to the following areas: administrative, patient care, clinic/pharmacy Responsibilities, credentialing and privileging systems, and risk management systems.

Brown says the Orange County Free Clinic is celebrating 15 years of service in the Orange County community this year and what better way to say celebrate than with a “gold rating?”

She went on to say that residents who need the clinic most receive seamless services that are available primarily through the support of private individuals, local government and private foundations and grants.

For more information on The Orange County Free Clinic, visit www.ocfc@orangecountyfreeclinic.org or call (540) 672-3530. For more information on the NAFC, visit www.nafcclinics.org.