O.C. Free Clinic adapts amid pandemic

Prior to the pandemic, Dr. Merrick would occasionally bring VCU medical students to the free clinic as part of their curriculum.

“If we get COVID in the free clinic staff of course we have to shut down, so we’ve been very, very careful about not bringing unnecessary exposure and we can’t wait until we can get back to teaching,” said Dr. Merrick.

Fortunately, the clinic was not forced to shut down in 2021. Patients who wish to make an appointment at the free clinic are asked a series of questions over the phone to ensure they are not infected with COVID. If there are any uncertainties, patients are asked to be tested for COVID before visiting the clinic.

As further mitigation, the free clinic offers phone visits for patients to speak with a medical professional without having to leave their home.

Due to COVID, the clinic had to cancel most of its fundraising events this year. They were forced to cancel their annual Gala again this year which Dr. Merrick said might have raised $40,000 to $50,000.

The clinic is uncertain if it will be able to host any of its fundraising events in 2022.