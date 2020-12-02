O.C. Fire and EMS reports outbreak

County fire and EMS staff has issued personal protective equipment to its employees and requires responders to wear N95 masks, gloves and eye protection on every emergency call answered. Staff also will sanitize and disinfect high-touch surfaces in rescue stations and sanitize and disinfect ambulances, response vehicles and medical equipment.

“To the best of the department’s knowledge all protocols and procedures were being followed,” Straub said. “Protocols and procedures will continue to be reviewed periodically to ensure employees understand and practice them.”

She said due to the aforementioned precautions taken by fire and EMS staff, particularly wearing N95 masks and gloves during all patient contacts, there is very little concern that a county employee passed the virus to patients.

Despite the number of county staff quarantined, chief Nathan Mort said ambulances remain ready to answer emergency calls.

“At this time, COFEMS is able to adjust shift schedules to maintain minimum staffing levels on all ambulances,” Chief Mort said. “We will continue to provide emergency services to residents of Orange County despite the ongoing pandemic.”

For information on COVID-19 contact the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/.