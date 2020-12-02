O.C. Fire and EMS reports outbreak

Orange County Fire and EMS experienced a COVID-19 outbreak last week with six positive cases and 11 total staff members placed in a 14-day quarantine, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) guidelines.
The county issued a press release regarding that outbreak last Monday afternoon.
Following guidance from the department’s infectious control officer and the VDH, the county implemented a comprehensive approach to mitigate the spread of the virus amongst staff.
According to Orange County Public Information Officer and Assistant to the County Administrator, Stephanie Straub, each day the county’s fire and EMS department conducts morning temperature checks and requires each employee to complete a health questionnaire. During a recent check, an employee presented with a low-grade fever and was sent to a local doctor’s office for testing, she said.
At that point, the department performed its own internal contact tracing to ensure that they quarantined all employees that met the CDC guidelines of a “close contact, Straub said.
The department determined that the transmission to employees most likely occurred during the morning turnover (shift change) process. The department has since revised the morning turnover process to make sure “on-coming crews” remain separate from “off-going crews,” she added.
County fire and EMS staff has issued personal protective equipment to its employees and requires responders to wear N95 masks, gloves and eye protection on every emergency call answered. Staff also will sanitize and disinfect high-touch surfaces in rescue stations and sanitize and disinfect ambulances, response vehicles and medical equipment.
“To the best of the department’s knowledge all protocols and procedures were being followed,” Straub said. “Protocols and procedures will continue to be reviewed periodically to ensure employees understand and practice them.”
She said due to the aforementioned precautions taken by fire and EMS staff, particularly wearing N95 masks and gloves during all patient contacts, there is very little concern that a county employee passed the virus to patients.
Despite the number of county staff quarantined, chief Nathan Mort said ambulances remain ready to answer emergency calls.
“At this time, COFEMS is able to adjust shift schedules to maintain minimum staffing levels on all ambulances,” Chief Mort said. “We will continue to provide emergency services to residents of Orange County despite the ongoing pandemic.”
For information on COVID-19 contact the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!