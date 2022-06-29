O.C. Fair finishes strong

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

Despite a stormy Wednesday and an overcast Thursday, Orange County Fair officials said attendance at this year’s fair came close to last year’s “record-breaking” estimated numbers.

“We were well over 10,000 people, counting all the nights,” said fair association vice president Tony Rogers. “I was out in the parking lot parking cars and I saw plates from Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Quebec, Maine, New York … we saw tags from all over.”

This year’s debuted shows, including a wild west show and a horse-mounted shooting competition, faired especially well.

“Cowboy mounted shooting was early in the morning on Saturday, so we were a little concerned that people wouldn’t come out but we had a good turnout of people just coming to see that,” said fair association secretary Sarah Altman. “That was well-attended; that will be back next year.”

Altman adds that they also hope to bring back the wild west show to next year’s fair, though it is subject to scheduling.

“Everyone seemed to really like the wild west show,” said Rogers. “[Andy Rotz] did everything from the top of his trailer so everyone could see it. It was pretty cool; a lot of fire, a lot of booms and noises so people liked that.”

Rogers also mentioned Grayson Matchett’s hypnotist show and the demolition derby as particularly successful fair features this year that drew large crowds.

The dirt drag added ATVs and dirt bikes to its drag racing circuit, resulting in another of the fair’s most popular events.

“Friday night for the dirt drag, that was phenomenal. They raced until almost 2 a.m.,” said Altman. “Next year, we’re going to turn that into a two-night event.”

While weather may have thwarted attendance on the fair’s opening days, fair officials said they were more than pleased with the turnout on Friday and Saturday.

“Wednesday was our free night, so we were hoping to get people in the gates because it was free, but we had some really bad storms so that was just a wash. Thursday it just stayed overcast and looked like it wanted to rain so I think that kind of put a damper on things,” said Altman. “We had great weather Friday and Saturday and obviously it shows, you know, the turnout was great.”

One of the fair’s longstanding highlights is the annual 4-H auction. Its success can be measured in numbers as it grossed over $162,000 – nearly $40,000 more than last year’s $125,000 – according to Orange County Extension Agent Kaci Daniel.

“We’re really grateful for the community’s support to make that happen,” said Daniel.

Topping the list at the 4-H livestock auction was a 226-pound hog selling at $19 a pound and a 63-pound goat going for $44 a pound.

“The kids just did a wonderful job of pitching in. They were hard working and ready to help out, so it was a really good fair,” said Daniel. “The auction went extremely well.”

Daniel noted how the 4-H program has grown over the years and now has 42 Cloverbuds (4-H youth members within the ages of 5 to 8).

“They had a new pavilion built for them this year and then we still had to use a tent as well because there was just so many of them, which is a great problem to have,” said Daniel.

She said the fair’s 4-H turnout couldn’t be done without the community’s helping hand.

“Whether it was letting us use equipment, being sponsors for awards or participating in the auction … it seems like whenever we put out the call the community responds,” said Daniel. “I just want to make sure people know how grateful we are for that support.”

Both Rogers and Altman noted the support of volunteers at the fair this year.

“We did have a few people come up to us and offer to volunteer time out there. They liked what they were seeing and what was going on there and wanted to volunteer some time.” said Rogers. “If we get more volunteers—great. The more the better.”

