O.C. Education Foundation presents teacher innovation grants

But this year, after a year of COVID-affected education, local teachers had to be even more innovative than normal.

During 2020 and 2021, local teachers had to find new ways to engage and educate students and many of the grants focused on doing those innovations. Each teacher noted the work they were doing to bring students back into the classroom and to provide new ways to provide effective “in-person instruction” employing the new visible learning system developed and adopted by Orange County’s school administration.