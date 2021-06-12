O.C. Education Foundation presents teacher innovation grants

The Orange County Education Foundation annually distributed teacher innovation grants each spring.
But this year, after a year of COVID-affected education, local teachers had to be even more innovative than normal.
April 30, foundation board members and Orange County Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead awarded a number of teacher innovation grants (TIGs) to deserving teachers at the county’s elementary, middle and high schools.
During 2020 and 2021, local teachers had to find new ways to engage and educate students and many of the grants focused on doing those innovations. Each teacher noted the work they were doing to bring students back into the classroom and to provide new ways to provide effective “in-person instruction” employing the new visible learning system developed and adopted by Orange County’s school administration.
Grant winners included:
Unionville Elementary School, second grade: Kristen Jordan’s “Gardening with Birds and Bees!”
Orange Elementary School, third grade: Brittany Shifflett’s “Fossil dig for Third Grade.”
Prospect Heights Middle School: Kathy Hogsten and Jennifer Hudson-Foskett’s “Reading Plays.”
Orange County High School: Rebeca Kennon’s “Cosmetology Program.”
The judge’s choice grant was awarded to Prospect Heights Middle School teacher Kristen Boudreau’s “Nature Journaling and Studies.”
The Ernestine Reid Teacher Innovative Grant was awarded to Unionville Elementary School first-grade teacher Carla Horde for her “Social Studies and Science with Scholastic magazine” submission.
The Kathleen Hargett Innovative Grant for Library/Media Center Resources was awarded to Orange Elementary teacher Sharon Mohrmann’s “Borrowing Books for Social and Emotional Success.”
The Paul Cogar Teacher Innovative Grant was awarded to Orange Elementary School guidance counselor Caroline Freeman for her “Cheetas who care” program.
Traditionally, the OCEF holds a celebration of education each summer to honor the lifetime achievement of a local educator. No celebration was held last year and there are no plans for a celebration this summer.
For more information about the teacher innovation grants, the Orange County Education Foundation or to make a contribution, visit www.ocedfoundationva.org/