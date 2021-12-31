O.C. dedicates new public safety facility housing EMS, 911, county IT, sheriff’s office

By Jeff Poole
Editor
More than five years ago, the Orange County Board of Supervisors were contemplating where it might locate a purpose-built, 34,000 square-foot public safety facility to consolidate the sheriff’s office, emergency communications center, county fire and EMS staff and the county information technology department.
Working from a 2013 space needs analysis conducted by architects Wiley Wilson, the facility the board was discussing in 2016 would be constructed to meet the long-term needs of each of those departments which had already outgrown their existing locations.
In considering the county’s future public safety facility, Wiley Wilson representatives suggested it be more than 34,000 square feet and be on a piece of property nearly 10 acres.
“The design is a single-story building with one main public entrance into a central lobby space that serves each building occupant,” architect Randy Vaughan, of Wiley Wilson explained to the board in the summer of 2016.
Each entity would have a separate wing but would be connected by a main hallway and include approximately 9,000 square feet of shared space, including restrooms, a gym and a kitchen and dining area.
Five years later, after countless contractor delays and supply shortages, Orange County officials cut the ribbon on the new $12.3 million public safety facility opposite Booster Park and the Orange County Airport in roughly the geographic center of the county.
“Our board started talking just about eight years ago, about changing some things around, getting better equipment, updating, modernizing things, and it’s been a long, hard journey, agonizing at times,” District 4 Supervisor and board chair Jim Crozier said at last Tuesday’s dedication ceremony. “We’ve worked on it as a group. And, unfortunately, [former District 3 Supervisor] Teel Goodwin passed away, and was never able to see this building opened. But it’s been very important to all of us.”
Standing with the four other county supervisors at the entrance to the new structure, Crozier justified its construction and its cost.
“This has been a controversial building at times. There have been many people who thought that we didn’t need it, that it was extravagant. When you look at the grand scheme of things, what was spent on this building was a drop in the bucket compared to most places, but it was very crucial to the county. It was money that was well managed and well spent.”
In addition to consolidating complementary county departments, the new facility provides sufficient space for current and future operations.
It allows the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to move from its 6,000 square-foot facility on Porter Road to one with nearly 10,000 square feet.
The new office includes temporary evidence lockers, a large evidence room, an armory, holding cell, interview rooms, a large records room, space for administrators, investigators, TRIAD, civil process and patrol deputies and an enclosed vehicle port and more.
Currently shoehorned into approximately 1,000 square feet in the basement of the Gordon building, the new emergency communications offices feature approximately 3,000 square-feet of proper administrative and training space, storage, lockers, and even a quiet room where communications officers can decompress after a particularly stressful call. The emergency communications center offers shift supervisors an open view with a light system above each of six consoles identifying the status of the current call. The center is large enough to expand to 10-12 consoles, and features wall monitors alerting communications officers to weather and traffic conditions, as well as call status.
The fire and EMS department—which has bounced around the county from the original Orange County Airport terminal to the former Orange County Volunteer Rescue Squad building, will move into one of the building’s four wings and include 4,000 square feet for training, supplies, offices and two break rooms to include bunks for people staffing the station during inclement weather or other emergency situations.
The county’s IT department moved from about 500 square feet in the Gordon Building to more than 3,000 square feet allowing it to consolidate servers and equipment scattered around the county, as well as providing temperature-controlled back-up and redundancy.
It also has a large meeting room for the Orange County Board of Supervisors that can accommodate more than 200 people for public meetings with large, flat-screen monitors on the walls that will broadcast the materials being discussed. Additionally, the new board meeting room can double as an emergency operations center, accommodating more than a dozen stations as the emergency operations center, with adjacent breakout rooms for specialized functions or operations.
Crozier said Tuesday’s dedication was the culmination of a substantial amount of hard work, but singled out former Orange County Assistant County Administrator for Operations, Kurt Hildebrand, for his work to ensure the building’s completion. Hildebrand has since retired from the county.
“Kurt spent virtually every day up here, making sure that things got done and then the second and the third times to get them done right,” Crozier said. “There is no secret that the contractor fell far short of expectations. And we had to ride herd on them on a regular basis to get the product that we got, which ultimately, I think was a very good product. And that was due to a tremendous amount of Kurt’s work, and [former county director of Management services and current assistant county administrator of operations] Stephanie Straub and many other people around were very involved and dedicated to this.”
At the county’s groundbreaking ceremony in May 2019, officials had anticipated a September 2020 opening date.
At that groundbreaking event, Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos recalled the evolution of his local law enforcement career from its origin in the former rescue squad building behind the courthouse to the Porter Road location and now into the new, modern facility.
Referencing those earlier remarks at Tuesday’s dedication, the sheriff said, “Moving into a state of the art building is pretty amazing. This building is a fabulous building and as many problems as we had getting it done, it is a very nice building. I’m very blessed to be in it.”
He, too, credited Hildebrand for helping to guarantee its completion.
“One of the most important decisions that the board of supervisors made at the beginning of this project was to appoint Kurt Hildebrand to oversee it. If it wasn’t for him, you wouldn’t be standing here today. We might be here another year or two down the road standing here, but we wouldn’t be now. Thank you Kurt, really.
Amos also credited the board of supervisors for its vision and commitment to the project.
“This board has taken on so many projects over the years that have impacted Orange County and has made Orange County a better place to live and work and this facility is just another perfect example of what you all have done,” the sheriff continued. “On behalf of me and my staff, I’m going to thank you all for this wonderful facility.”
Tuesday evening, during the board of supervisors’ first official meeting in its new location, District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson acknowledged the importance of the new facility to all of Orange County.
“This is a nice facility for us and the staff to work in and out of, but it’s also nice for the public to come here and actually hear what’s being said, instead of sounding like a fast food speaker,” Johnson said during board comment. “Also, for people who will be watching online, they should be able to hear and maybe even see what’s going on. I think we stepped forward out of the 1980s today and into the third decade of the 21st century and that’s a good thing. It’s been a long, long time coming. But we’re finally here. And I’m thankful for that.”