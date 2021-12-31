O.C. dedicates new public safety facility housing EMS, 911, county IT, sheriff’s office

At the county’s groundbreaking ceremony in May 2019, officials had anticipated a September 2020 opening date.

At that groundbreaking event, Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos recalled the evolution of his local law enforcement career from its origin in the former rescue squad building behind the courthouse to the Porter Road location and now into the new, modern facility.

Referencing those earlier remarks at Tuesday’s dedication, the sheriff said, “Moving into a state of the art building is pretty amazing. This building is a fabulous building and as many problems as we had getting it done, it is a very nice building. I’m very blessed to be in it.”

He, too, credited Hildebrand for helping to guarantee its completion.

“One of the most important decisions that the board of supervisors made at the beginning of this project was to appoint Kurt Hildebrand to oversee it. If it wasn’t for him, you wouldn’t be standing here today. We might be here another year or two down the road standing here, but we wouldn’t be now. Thank you Kurt, really.

Amos also credited the board of supervisors for its vision and commitment to the project.