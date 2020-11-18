O.C. Chamber hosts 96th annual awards banquet

Locust Grove developer Mansour Azimipour was chosen as the business person of the year. President of A & K Development, Azimipour was honored for his work growing business in the Route 3 corridor, including the construction of hundreds of homes, the Twins of Germanna Office Park, providing a location for the Locust Grove Walmart and the current Trinity Senior Village project.

The evening’s second honor was the agribusiness of the year award and was sponsored by the Orange County Farm Bureau. The agri-business award is presented to an agriculture-based business that has actively participated in local agriculture, farm, business, or related civic organizations. The recipient is well regarded by their peers in this field and have made significant contributions in the ag industry and this year’s award was presented to Todd and Lisa Harris. The Harris family operates a large, diversified farming operation of 250 head cow-calf operation and 700 acres of corn, soybeans and hay. They are active supporters of 4-H and the Orange County Fair and support economic development throughout the area.