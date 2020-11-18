O.C. Chamber hosts 96th annual awards banquet

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 96th annual awards banquet last Thursday at Madison on the Mill in downtown Orange. Area business leaders gathered amid a difficult business year for a dinner, remarks and to celebrate their peers.
Following a social time and dinner by Clearwater Grill, Orange County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead delivered the keynote address, talking about his optimism for Orange County Schools.
Dr. Snead was followed by chamber president John Licata, who then presented the chamber’s top awards.
Locust Grove developer Mansour Azimipour was chosen as the business person of the year. President of A & K Development, Azimipour was honored for his work growing business in the Route 3 corridor, including the construction of hundreds of homes, the Twins of Germanna Office Park, providing a location for the Locust Grove Walmart and the current Trinity Senior Village project.
The evening’s second honor was the agribusiness of the year award and was sponsored by the Orange County Farm Bureau. The agri-business award is presented to an agriculture-based business that has actively participated in local agriculture, farm, business, or related civic organizations. The recipient is well regarded by their peers in this field and have made significant contributions in the ag industry and this year’s award was presented to Todd and Lisa Harris. The Harris family operates a large, diversified farming operation of 250 head cow-calf operation and 700 acres of corn, soybeans and hay. They are active supporters of 4-H and the Orange County Fair and support economic development throughout the area.
The Susie Miller Service Award, sponsored by University of Virginia Community Credit Union, is awarded to a member of the community that provides positive contributions and support in Orange County with emphasis on volunteering. This year’s award went to Simon Gray, a Germanna Community College Board member who has been dedicated to the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math program in Orange County). He is passionate about introducing local youth into the STEM fields and has volunteered in national robotics events, organized FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics competitions for Orange County middle and high schoolers. Germanna Dean of Student Development, Pam Frederick, accepted the award on Gray’ behalf.
The John L. Stanley for Excellence Award, sponsored by Design Craft Homes, honors the memory of John L Stanley, a two-time president of the Chamber. This award is given to a Chamber member who distinguishes himself in service to the Orange County Chamber of Commerce. Winners excel in promotion of the Chamber and directly contribute to a sound and healthy business climate in Orange County, and they make traceable contributions to the county’s well being through business and public relations. This year’s recipient is Bryan Hargett, a longtime Chamber member, who always is ready to help and support the Chamber and its efforts. David Karfgin accepted the award on Hargett’s behalf.
The William Carrington Business and Education Award, sponsored by Mason Insurance Company, recognizes an outstanding partnership program between a business entity and a school, teacher, or class of students.
This year’s recipients are Green Applications and Orange County High School. Green Applications, in collaboration with OCHS, Virginia Career Works-Piedmont Region, Rappahannock Goodwill Industries and the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, has piloted a workforce initiative called “the pipeline project.” The project was created out of Green Applications’ desire to establish a pipeline of high school graduates with the skills and interest to pursue a career in the print industry. Over the course of 16 weeks, the program offers high school seniors career exploration, work readiness, soft skills, mentorship and paid internships at Green Applications’ Gordonsville production facility.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!