O.C. announces new revolving loan fund for local businesses

The Orange County Economic Development office announced last week a revolving loan fund program aimed to provide a flexible source of supplemental financing for businesses expanding or locating to Orange County.

The fund, created to assist businesses respond to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, was created using a portion of the first American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to Orange County.

The Charlottesville-based nonprofit, Community Investment Collaborative (CIC), will administer the revolving loan fund and only Orange County businesses will be eligible to receive loans. Eligible uses for loan proceeds include operating capital, land or building acquisition, new construction, property rehabilitation or improvements, the purchase of equipment, supplies and material, and inventory for resale.

The revolving loan fund is the first of its kind available to Orange County businesses and will offer individual loans up to $20,000.

“The Orange County Revolving Loan Fund will provide affordable loans to the business community and help get additional support to more Orange County businesses as the community continues to recover from impacts associated with the coronavirus pandemic,” said Orange County Economic Development Director, Rose Deal.