Nominations needed for Garvis Huff Awards

The Orange County Office on Youth is accepting nominations for the Garvis Huff Outstanding Youth and Youth Advocate Awards.

The public is encouraged to nominate students who demonstrate community involvement beyond academic and athletic achievements, and regularly contribute to their community. All qualified nominees will receive certificates and will be recognized at the awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 4, in the Orange County High School auditorium.

Nominees must have been an Orange County resident or student at the time of their community involvement. Nominations will be accepted for students enrolled in grades 6-8, grades 9-12, and for the first time, grades 3-5.

The Orange County Office on Youth is also accepting nominations for Outstanding Youth Advocate. This award recognizes an adult individual, at least 19 years old, who symbolizes the Youth Commission’s commitment to improving the lives of Orange County youth through citizen involvement. Nominees must reside or work in Orange County.

Nomination applications are available at the Office on Youth, Monday through Friday during business hours, or electronically from the Office on Youth webpage at www.orangecountyva.gov/garvishuff. For additional information or to request an application, contact the Office on Youth at (540) 672-5484 or avines@orangecountyva.gov.

All nominations must be returned to the Office on Youth or postmarked by Friday, April 15.