NextGen 911: Technology enhances emergency communications

As of right now, Cord isn’t 100% sure when NextGen 911 will be fully installed but expects that it could come online by the end of this year.

The service will be free for all county residents and there will be virtually no changes on their end when it comes to making a 911 call. The technology isn’t set in stone, Cord said, but people will be able to text their images and videos to 911 like they would with a regular phone number. If all lines connected to the emergency communications center are tied up, then callers in Orange may be transferred to a neighboring county’s dispatch.

Cord explained that the most noticeable benefit of NextGen 911 is an improved ability for dispatchers to locate callers, even ones who are in remote or unfamiliar places.

“If you are unable to communicate, but we have your location, we can send first-responders out to investigate if you have an emergency or not,” he said. “That’s how I try to describe it. There’s so much information that apps like Uber or even Pizza Hut have so they can find you. Yet, 911 can’t access that same level of information because our current system is more voice-centric and not as data-centric.”