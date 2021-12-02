New tourism grant helps local businesses market to visitors

The grant offers a 1:1 reimbursement up to $5,000 for business expenditures intended towards tourism promotion. Businesses can apply at www.thinkorangeva.com/why-orange/incentives.

“It can be to help support them in an event. It can be for advertising or marketing spin,” said Young. “As long as their mission for that money has a direct impact in bringing tourists to Orange, then we’re willing to support that.”

Orange County is home to multiple attractions that draw visitors from far and wide. The main draw to the county is its abundance of historical sites, said Landes-Carter. The county offers plenty of other amenities like wineries, breweries, scenic landscapes and charming small towns with reputable restaurants.

The tourism industry is still recovering from its COVID induced downfall. According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, Virginia suffered a 41% decrease in visitor spending in 2020. Tourism spending in Central Virginia alone saw a loss of $1.5 billion while 9,100 people in Central Virginia’s tourism industry lost their jobs in 2020.

“The tourism industry is the most highly impacted industry, as an effect of COVID, in the entire state,” Landes-Carter said.