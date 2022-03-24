New standpipe highlights 2023 Orange budget

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

Replacing the town’s standpipe is one of the main priorities in the Town of Orange’s $12.8 million fiscal year (FY) 2023 draft budget.

Orange Town Manager Greg Woods said the proposed budget is “conservative,” with no tax or rate increases. Among the noteworthy items are the replacement of the town’s 110-year-old standpipe, a 5% cost of living increase for town employees (5.5% increase for town employees making less than $20/hour) and a new sidewalk on Spicer’s Mill road.

The proposed budget is a more than $2.8 million increase from the current fiscal year.

The draft budget allocates $4.45 million to replace the standpipe. The town plans to put 100% of its FY-2023 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward the project, which amounts to approximately $2.6 million. An additional $450,000 previously allocated from the town’s FY-2022 budget and $400,000 expected from the Office of Drinking Water’s ARPA funding leaves the deficit at $956,408 for the standpipe’s construction, which will be partially offset by water availability fees anticipated from the Round Hill Meadows housing project.

The town expects an increase in revenue from water and sewer availability fees from the 50 units nearing completion at Round Hill Meadows.

The cost-of-living increase, to give town employees a 5% pay raise, is necessary to stay competitive with neighboring counties who have implemented a similar increase, Woods said.

Additional personnel costs, including an 8.5% increase in health care costs (determined by the health insurance provider) and a .83% VRS rate increase (set by the Virginia Retirement Service) results in $47,286 difference in personnel costs compared to the FY-2022 budget.

Other changes in town expenses include an added $1,500 for miscellaneous donations during the year, reducing ODA to $40,000 for Main Street Compliance, increasing contracted services by $80,000 (including a nearly $1,500 increase for police school training fees and $40,000 added to expenses for miscellaneous contractual services), adding $75,000 for the town’s industrial development authority to put toward economic growth and budgeting an increase in fund costs.

Capital expenses include $150,000 for road project, $165,000 for machinery and equipment, $65,000 for paving projects and $125,000 for sidewalk projects (new sidewalk on Spicer’s Mill Road), which Woods said is part of a seven-year plan to gradually upgrade the town’s sidewalks each year. The capital expenses add up to $505,000.

Public works and the Orange Police Departments are the town’s largest expenses, reflected in the budget with expenses of more than $1.4 million and more than $1.6 million, respectively.

The town will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on April 18, and, after it’s adopted by the town council, will take effect on July 1, 2022.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.