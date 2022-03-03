New radio system delivers waves of improvement

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

Orange County has dramatically upgraded its communications countywide by implementing a new public safety P25 land mobile radio system.

“The new system is a shared communications tool for various community organizations including the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, County of Orange Fire and EMS, Orange County Public Schools, volunteer fire & EMS agencies, the police departments of Orange and Gordonsville, Lake of the Woods Security and the Central Virginia Regional Jail,” said Stephanie Straub, Assistant County Administrator for Operations and one of the project managers.

The new radio system allows for seamless communications between each involved organization, which will improve safety for each department and the citizens of Orange County.

With the new digital radio system, which is sourced through L3 Harris, the county will see a vast improvement in coverage compared to its old analog radio system.

“Prior to the new radio system, we had 17% coverage throughout the county for portable radios,” said Mike LaCasse, chief deputy sheriff and the other project manager. “Basically, what that meant was that any deputy, sheriff or fireman away from their vehicle had next-to-nothing in terms of having communication with dispatch.”

The new radio system, which is currently in its implementation phase and will soon be in full use in each involved community organization pending testing requirements, will increase radio coverage to 96% of the county.

The increased coverage is made possible by six towers placed strategically throughout the county.

“The system utilizes mostly county-owned towers which are supported by a combination of microwave and fiber technologies,” said Straub.

The P25 radio system also will increase the number of available talk channels from five to more than 100, which will prevent radio traffic from overlapping.

To date, Orange County has spent $7.7 million on building its new state-of-the-art communication network, with and estimated total cost of $8 million upon completion. The funding was sourced from bond proceeds from the county’s 2016 fiscal year budget without tax increases, according to Straub.

At the Feb. 22 board of supervisors meeting, Orange County and the board recognized those who had a significant role in the project.

“This is an important safety advancement for our first responders, so that they can communicate with dispatch and their fellow first-responders to be able to respond to evolving situations, call for help and call for additional resources,” said county administrator Ted Voorhees.

Straub and LaCasse received certificates of appreciation commending them for their roles as project managers and their tireless efforts and contributions in the development and implementation of the new public safety radio system.

Additionally, certificates of appreciation were awarded to Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Mort, Emergency Communications Center Director Chris Cord, Public Safety Radio Manager Cole Shifflett and Assistant Fire Chief Mike Throckmorton for their efforts in implementing the new public safety radio system in their respective departments.

Although the new public safety radio system is still in its implementation phase, LaCasse said the radios already are in use in the county’s law enforcement departments.

“I know deputies are pretty excited about how good their radio coverage is and how much better it is to get back to dispatch than what it used to be,” said LaCasse.

