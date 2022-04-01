New owners apply to amend Village Road zoning conditions; seek less intensive use

The Orange County Planning Commission will hold a second public hearing April 7 to amend conditions in a previous rezoning application for a Village Road property in Unionville.

Applicants Jodi and David Purks and Complete Care of VA—a small water treatment company—are seeking to move their business’ office to the former auction house on Village Road

In repurposing the property—which previously had conditional approval for an auction house—the applicants suggest their using the 4.23-acre parcel as an office and warehouse would be less onerous in the Commercial 2 zoning.

“We are not a retail establishment so the people and traffic volume would be much less than previously,” they wrote in their application. Their company supplies water softeners, iron filters, neutralizers and other water treatment equipment throughout Virginia.

Previous conditions on the parcel limited it to use as an auction house and antique store, (with an accessory restaurant) and required items typically used for indoor purposes (appliances and large furniture) would not be stored outside.

In proffered conditions, the applicants pledged to keep the area clean from debris and should they locate a dumpster on the property, to enclose it with something suitable for the area. In the event they upgrade the outdoor security lighting on-site, they proffered it would point toward the ground so as not to be intrusive.

“We want to keep with the small village setting and quaint area,” the Purks write in their application. “We want to be a positive influence to the village by taking an abandoned building that wasn’t being taken care of and keep the building up and also will raise the value of the homes around it.

“We live and work in the county, so our goal is to work together and create a great environment for the all the neighbors involved. “

They said they have no plans to change the property or construct new buildings, but would take down existing signs and put a sign for their business on the door.

Those interested in reviewing the proposed project can find it at the county’s office of planning and development services at 128 West Main Street, Orange, or online at www.orangecountyva.gov. Written comments relative to the public hearing must be received by 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 6 at the aforementioned address or submitted electronically to zoning@orangecountyva.gov.