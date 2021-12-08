New Orange County district map, polling places adopted

The greatest disparity from the mean—both high and low—is in the eastern end of the county. Under the adopted redistricting plan, District 4 would be 2.54% below the 7,251 average, while District 5 would be 3.03% greater. District 3 would be closest to the mean (-0.18%), followed by District 2 (-1.03%) and District 1 (-1.14%). Under the plan, District 4 would have 5.57% (404) fewer residents than District 5. However, as supervisors have noted in earlier discussions, District 5 (largely Lake of the Woods) is near build-out and cannot accommodate much growth, while District 4 (along Route 3 and surrounding LOW) is the county’s fastest growing region.

Generally, the new district map creates cleaner geographic boundaries and lines. District 1 comprises most of the western third of the county, from the Greene, Albemarle and Louisa county lines east toward the Town of Orange. District 2 (for the most part) is divided from Districts 3, 4 and 5 by Route 20 and runs to the Louisa and Spotsylvania county borders. District 3 includes the Orange corporate limits, the section of the county north of Route 20 to 522 and blocks of voters east of Route 522 to Pine Stake Road, and south of Route 20 to Brick Church Road and Tomahawk Creek Road. District 4 is east of District 3 on the north of 20, and wraps around Lake of the Woods (for the most part) and includes all of the county east of Route 3. District 5 is (largely) Lake of the Woods.