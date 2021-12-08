New Orange County district map, polling places adopted

By Jeff Poole
Editor
Two weeks after the 2021 election, the Orange County Board of Supervisors approved a countywide redistricting plan distributing the county’s 36,120 residents across 11 precincts.
The redistricting plan follows the 2010 decennial census when the county’s population was 33,347.
The new plan maintains five magisterial districts, but introduces three new polling places—Gordonsville Town Hall (for Gordonsville residents only), the Orange County Airport (District 3 East) and Germanna Community College (District 4 East).
The airport replaces Unionville Elementary School which was located outside of District 3, while Germanna Community College replaces Locust Grove Middle School as a more convenient location to precinct voters.
Other polling places remain consistent, though only Town of Orange residents (District 3 West) will vote at Prospect Heights Middle School.
After receiving census figures in August, the board, county staff and the Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission have been working to evenly apportion county citizens in advance of the Dec. 31 deadline.
A straight average per district would be 7,251, but district lines must follow recognized natural or geographic boundaries. Districts are permitted some deviation from the mean. The board’s final redistricting proposal will have 7,168 citizens in District 1; 7,176 in District 2; 7,238 in District 3; 7,067 in District 4; and 7,471 in District 5.
The greatest disparity from the mean—both high and low—is in the eastern end of the county. Under the adopted redistricting plan, District 4 would be 2.54% below the 7,251 average, while District 5 would be 3.03% greater. District 3 would be closest to the mean (-0.18%), followed by District 2 (-1.03%) and District 1 (-1.14%). Under the plan, District 4 would have 5.57% (404) fewer residents than District 5. However, as supervisors have noted in earlier discussions, District 5 (largely Lake of the Woods) is near build-out and cannot accommodate much growth, while District 4 (along Route 3 and surrounding LOW) is the county’s fastest growing region.
Collectively, the districts differ by an average of 1.59%.
Generally, the new district map creates cleaner geographic boundaries and lines. District 1 comprises most of the western third of the county, from the Greene, Albemarle and Louisa county lines east toward the Town of Orange. District 2 (for the most part) is divided from Districts 3, 4 and 5 by Route 20 and runs to the Louisa and Spotsylvania county borders. District 3 includes the Orange corporate limits, the section of the county north of Route 20 to 522 and blocks of voters east of Route 522 to Pine Stake Road, and south of Route 20 to Brick Church Road and Tomahawk Creek Road. District 4 is east of District 3 on the north of 20, and wraps around Lake of the Woods (for the most part) and includes all of the county east of Route 3. District 5 is (largely) Lake of the Woods.
The board conducted a public hearing in October and continued it until its Nov. 17 meeting at Lake of the Woods, when it unanimously adopted the plan. There were no additional comments at the Nov. 17 meeting.
County voters whose precinct changed as a result of the redistricting will be notified and alerted to their new polling place.
At a precinct level, the population in District 1 breaks down to: 3,244 (1 West, Barboursville Fire House); 2,515 (1 East Gordonsville Fire House) and 1,409 (Town of Gordonsville, town hall). In District 2: 3,876 (2 West, Lightfoot Elementary School); and 3,300 (2 East, Mine Run Fire House). In District 3: 4,552 (3 West (Town of Orange), Prospect Heights Middle School); and 2,686 (3 East, Orange County Airport). In District 4: 3,870 (4 West, Locust Grove Primary School); and 3,197 (4 East, Germanna Community College). District 5: 4,047 (5 North, LOW Community Center); and 3,424 (5 South, LOW Clubhouse).
For specific district and precinct boundaries or more information on redistricting, visit www.orangecountyva.gov.