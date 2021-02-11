New life for old VFW: rezoning public hearing open

The applicants plan to transfer the grassy pasture behind the hall into cultivated agricultural space that will incorporate multiple outdoor seating areas, rows of pick-your-own berries and scattered fruit trees.

With the agricultural zoning designation, the applicants plan to operate a craft brewery and farm winery. Walking trails will wind throughout the property and the existing forested areas are expected to remain. “With the ability to serve craft alcoholic beverages, we can and continue the legacy of the property by being a meeting place for all,” the applicants write.

The applicants estimate the business would create 7.5 full-time-equivalent positions. If the project is approved, their current Cville Beverage Tours business would relocate its headquarters on-site. Such a move would bring sales tax revenue and a fleet of 15 tour vehicles that also would be taxed in Orange County, the application noted. The bulk of taxable revenue, they note, will be from selling beers, cider and wine crafted on site.

In their project narrative, the applicants acknowledge the noise impact on neighboring property owners, since the site is in the middle of a residential neighborhood. They plan to add a privacy fence and plant large evergreen trees along the fencing to mitigate noise and maximize effectiveness.