New law takes aim at distracted driving

Amos said police will still have the freedom to decide how a driver caught breaking the new law will be charged.

“When it comes to traffic stops, law enforcement officers are given the discretion to warn, summons or arrest,” Amos said. “This will be up to the individual officer that makes the traffic stop.”

There are also some exceptions to the law. According to Orange Police Chief Jim Fenwick, emergency vehicle operators and anyone making an emergency call (such as dialing 911) are exempt. This includes police officers as well. However, Fenwick said that he intends to make sure his department acts in responsible manner.

“While it may be lawful for law enforcement officers and other emergency vehicle operators to use their phone, it’s not necessarily the best practice,” Fenwick said. “We’re stressing using hands free [devices]. Number one, we want to drive safe too, and want to set a good example for others.”

So far, Fenwick said that his officers have written two summonses for people violating the law. He emphasized that because the law has just gone into effect, his department has relatively little data about its enforcement.