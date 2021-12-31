New COVID cases statewide peak before Christmas

In Madison County, case counts remained relatively consistent over the past week, despite the statewide surge. Madison County daily new case counts continued to average approximately seven per day except for an unusual spike of 21 new cases Dec. 12. In the past week, daily case counts ranged from two (Dec. 27) to 11 (Dec. 25) and totaled 46. For December, 12 new hospitalizations have been reported and two new deaths. Total new case counts for December 2021 total 174, well above the 107 total in December 2020.

In Greene County, case counts increased beginning last Wednesday, with 38 new cases reported in the three days prior to Christmas before leveling off with only 18 over the holiday weekend and into Monday. Greene’s current December total of 194 new cases is above last year’s December total of 157. For the month, Greene County has reported 11 new hospitalizations and two additional COVID-related deaths—the first since mid-November.