New COVID case numbers remain low, but death count rises

From staff reports
By March 1, Orange County had reported 25 deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic. A week later, that figure was at 34 as Orange County—like many communities across Virginia—saw local death totals rise following a glitch in the Virginia Department of Health reporting system.
Approximately 900 previously unreported virus-related deaths were added to the state’s rolls last week. It is unclear how many of the nine deaths locally are part of that glitch.
Many of those 900 deaths had actually occurred in January, the result of a holiday season surge of coronavirus cases, according to the state health department.
The deaths were put into the daily totals in clumps as investigators tracked them down, which had the effect of boosting the numbers that came out each of those days, state epidemiologist Lilian Peake said.
While the VDH COVID-19 dashboard showed more than 380 deaths reported statewide last Wednesday, the probable death date graph shows most of those deaths likely occurred in early-to-mid- January. Health department officials attribute the surge to increased infections following holiday-related gatherings.
January concluded with 572 new cases, but February ended with nearly 350 fewer (325). Through nine days in March, only 50 new cases have been reported in Orange County, bringing the total count to 1,891. Currently, there have been 77 hospitalizations related to the virus, up from 73 a week ago.
Meanwhile, 2,000 area residents were due to receive the new, one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by sundown Saturday.
Nurses coordinating with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District expected to administer 1,000 doses each at two clinics held Saturday at Culpeper Middle School and a storefront in Warrenton Village Center, a public health official said.
Recipients were given their choice of whichever location was most convenient, said April Achter, the regional health district’s population health coordinator. Those receiving the vaccine had registered for the clinics, and are in Phase 1B of the national vaccination campaign to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Achter said.
“Because it’s a one-dose vaccine, all those people will have completed their series,” she said. “They’ll wait about two weeks before they have full immunity, but they don’t have to come back again.”
Achter noted that Phase 1B includes half of Virginia’s population. So it will be a little while before health-care workers can begin vaccinating the next cohort of people, she said.
“We’re doing this as quickly and fairly and equitably as possible, and will continue to do so as the vaccine is provided to us,” Achter said.
Vaccination clinics will continue Tuesdays through Fridays with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses supplied to the health district, at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper, Culpeper Medical Center and Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, she said.
When the Virginia Department of Health contacted the health district earlier last week asking if it was capable of giving 2,000 shots, local officials said yes, Achter said.
That was possible because of the partnerships made in the five-county region between hospitals, schools, counties, towns and the district’s small staff. The district encompasses the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.
“It really says a lot when so many different groups and individuals can pull together to make this happen,” Achter said. “Everyone is working hard to get shots in arms.”
At next week’s clinics in Culpeper and Warrenton, she cautioned that they remain by appointment only.
“We will call you as your turn comes up on the list,” Achter said.
Some vaccine doses are being supplied to a few of the district’s pharmacies and physicians’ offices, she said.
People can check the websites of their doctor, pharmacy or provider to see if they have vaccine, but those sites also will use a list of those who have pre-registered to schedule appointments, Achter said.
“We’re trying to spread out the vaccine doses we receive to locations across the district,” she said. “We want to make it as accessible as we possibly can.”
District staff doesn’t know when more of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive, or how many doses the district will get, Achter said.
“We know more will come, and as soon as it does, we’ll initiate getting it out to everyone immediately,” she said.
The Virginia Department of Health doesn’t favor one vaccine over another, Achter said.
“We urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they can, no matter which shot it is,” she said. “If you have the opportunity to be vaccinated, we encourage you to take it.”
The district’s COVID-19 case numbers “are looking significantly better,” Achter said. “We’ve had declining numbers since our surge over the holidays.”
Nationally, case numbers have plateaued, she added, but remain at a higher level than health professionals would like.
“They still should not be that high. To get those numbers down, the vaccines will help—but we cannot stop the critical, everyday measures we’ve been urging from Day One. Wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands—if you’re feeling sick, stay home,” Achter said. “I know everyone is tired of hearing it, but it’s what we need to do—we’ve got to stick with it.”