New Carver Museum virtual exhibit begins with Orange County’s Coleman

According to Miller, the theme of learning to find one’s voice as a woman and minority, is woven throughout the stories in the “When Women Use Their Power” exhibit.

“It does not matter your educational background or your class status,” she said. “What does matter, however, and this is consistent across all of the 10 women we will feature, is that they have failed. They recognized the failure, made a decision to change course and are self-determined. At some point they were afraid of something and they overcame that fear. When they did, they were able to be open to someone helping them. Whether it was a mentor, relative, or someone who was visible or invisible to the public, they all had help. A figure who was honest with them and helped them find their footing.”

Miller hopes that not only will the virtual exhibit be a success, but that it will be a catalyst to get the museum and GWCRHSAA to branch out even more.

“We would love to travel with our exhibits throughout our targeted counties first and then as the committee has a chance to evaluate how that works, we may decide to do it in other locations as well,” Miller said. “I’d love to do some touring in Richmond. I really would.”