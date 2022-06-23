As part of its delayed 150th anniversary celebration and in conjunction with the nearby Juneteenth event, Nazareth Baptist Church hosted an open house Sunday, June 19, offering information on the historic Orange house of worship.

Nazareth Baptist Church had its beginning in 1861, while slavery was a major concern in the United States.

A band of slaves was given permission to conduct religious services on their plantation. This group continued their services until the Civil War ended in 1865. Six years later, they formally organized as Nazareth Baptist Church in the village of Orange.

A parcel of land was donated by W. Watts Jones in a section known as Sandy Bottom, where the first church was erected. The Rev. Barnett served as the first minister. Growth was rapid and it was not long before a larger building was needed. As a result, a parcel of land was purchased on Church Street Dec. 31, 1872, from William G. and Roberta B. Williams.

Two hundred dollars in cash was paid, with a balance of $300 to be paid in installments. The trustees of the early church, were Nathaniel H. Anderson, Benjamin McDaniel and Edmund Coleman. The balance was paid in full and recorded My 8, 1876. By April 18, 1874, a rough frame building with vertical boards existed.

On May 1, 1874, the church trustees borrowed $950 from C.M. Craven to improve the church structure. One improvement was to cover the existing vertical boards with horizonal weather boards. The method of repayment was to be done in installments at 6% interest. The balance was paid in full and recorded June 13, 1879.

On Dec. 5, 1914, the trustees borrowed $700 from G.A. Gaines, Esq., and George S. Shackelford. It was used to improve the church structure with brickwork.

Since its origins, Nazareth has had 19 pastors. They include: the reverends Barnett, Gibson, Robinson, Thurston, Callis, Harrison, Brown, Pressley, Carter, Taylor, Johnson, Ross, Spurgeon, Catlett, Dr. Howard Stanton, Joseph Moore, James Gafford, Dr. Gene Lee and present pastor, the Rev. Shantel Hopkins.