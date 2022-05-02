National Trust tells Montpelier board to seat nine MDC nominees immediately and without condition

By Hilary Holladay

The trouble at James Madison’s Montpelier may be ending—or it may be ramping up. It’s hard to tell. In a statement released Thursday, the National Trust for Historic Preservation announced its support for the “esteemed slate of recommended nominees” that the Montpelier Descendants Committee (MDC) has presented to the Montpelier Foundation’s board of directors. The board quickly responded with a notice on the Montpelier website saying it would review the list of candidates the MDC has nominated.

On Monday, the board’s leaders went further, announcing that the board will approve the new MDC-approved candidates at its May 16 meeting—and those individuals will be fully empowered members after that meeting concludes.

Though it sounds like progress, James French of Barboursville is not satisfied. French is both chair of the MDC and a member of the foundation board, a double role that has confounded his opponents on that board. Via the MDC’s lawyer, French has asked questions about the details of Monday’s announcement and currently is awaiting a reply.

Another day, another scene in the drama starring two organizations that don’t trust each other but must find a way to cooperate if they want Montpelier to succeed.

Speaking of trust with a capital ‘T,’ the board can’t exactly ignore the National Trust, which owns Montpelier and has sharply criticized the board in recent weeks for failing to honor its original promise to share power equally with the MDC. In its announcement last week, the National Trust stated, “We strongly encourage the Montpelier Foundation board of directors to elect the required nine candidates for securing structural parity at the board meeting on May 16, 2022, and to seat the new directors immediately upon election, and not further delay until the fall. The time is now to end this public crisis by seating and welcoming these new volunteers for service as directors immediately upon election, and without condition.”

For weeks, the Montpelier Foundation, which runs the nearly 2,700-acre presidential estate for the National Trust, has publicly been at loggerheads with the MDC, an organization representing descendants of enslaved workers at Montpelier and other plantations in the region. At stake is the goal of structural parity—equal representation of the African American descendants community on a board filled mostly by White people since its inception 22 years ago.

When the foundation board announced last June that it was changing its bylaws in favor of structural parity with the MDC, Montpelier earned national praise. But on March 25, the board rescinded that promise. By a 10-3 vote, the 16-member board (with three absent) changed the bylaws again so the MDC no longer has sole authority in nominating members of the descendants community or their allies to the board. Perhaps catching board chair Gene Hickok and Montpelier President and CEO Roy F. Young II by surprise, this decision drew national ire that undid the original good publicity. An online petition objecting to the change in bylaws quickly garnered thousands of signatures. Numerous professional organizations representing museums and archaeologists voiced their disapproval.

Montpelier staff joined the MDC in expressing outrage directed at the board and Young. Some staff members went public with criticisms they’d been saying in-house for a long time. Prominent among the critics on staff were Montpelier’s Executive Vice President and Chief Curator Elizabeth Chew and Director of Archaeology and Landscape Restoration Matt Reeves, both of whom had long records of working closely with descendants of the enslaved. Chew, who holds a Ph.D. in art history, was the guiding force behind the estate’s large, impressively detailed and award-winning exhibit, “The Mere Distinction of Colour,” about the enslaved people at Montpelier. Reeves, who has a Ph.D. in archaeology, has spent 22 years researching and documenting the archaeological history of the enslaved on the property. He worked with the MDC to secure a $1 million grant from the Commonwealth of Virginia for memorialization of Montpelier’s slave cemetery—a project now on hold.

On April 18, Young sought to quell the uprising by firing Chew, Reeves and Director of Communications Christy Moriarty and suspending two other employees. That move further inflamed the outcry against Young and the board.

During a recent interview on the front porch at Bassett House, the president’s home at Montpelier, Young spoke candidly. He said that firing the staff members was “pretty clear human resources stuff,” given their “policy violations.” He expressed his support for Hickok: “I couldn’t have asked for a better comrade and mentor.” And he said he’s been “really disheartened” by his interactions with the National Trust.

Charges that he’s racist clearly upset him. Young said anyone who thinks that doesn’t know him: “I’m saddened and sickened that, because I disagree with the methods of the MDC, I’m labeled a racist.” He added that he has three mixed-race grandchildren and wants very much for them to learn about the complexities of American history, including the painful legacy of enslavement.

The rapidly evolving conflict has distressed many local people who have loved Montpelier for years. In a recent salvo, Montpelier’s founding board chair, Bill Lewis, issued a public letter on Montpelier’s website strongly criticizing French. Although he didn’t mention French by name, anyone following the controversy could tell French was the object of Lewis’s discontent.

French was quick to fight back. He told the Review, “Bill Lewis’s letter was sadly a collection of lies and personal attacks intended to deflect from the poor decision-making of the Foundation. I challenged the letter on its false statements, and they removed it from their website.”

In the wake of the public furor and a strongly worded rebuke from the National Trust, the board told the MDC to come up with 15 possible board candidates, from which it said it would choose nine. It gave a May 1 deadline saying the board would vote on candidates at its May 16 meeting. This was a concession, but the MDC objected to the board’s plan to bring on the new members in two waves, one in July and the other in November. The MDC also has asked that the fired employees be reinstated. Stirring the pot, the board issued a statement last week implying that the MDC might not meet the May 1 deadline.

Then, on Thursday, three days before the deadline, the MDC’s lawyer, Greg Werkheiser of Cultural Heritage Partners, and several of the group’s members held a virtual press conference announcing a list of 20 candidates for the board, a showcase of well-credentialed scholars, authors, lawyers and other noteworthy figures, including TV journalist Soledad O’Brien. Describing the candidates as “very knowledgeable about slavery but also the Constitution,” Werkheiser said the board “can’t pick a bad combination from this list. … They cannot lose. They can only lose by continuing the gamesmanship.”

It was after the release of this list that the National Trust publicly told the foundation board to get moving and choose new board members from the MDC’s list.

“I always saw Montpelier as a leader”

While these events have been playing out, local people actively involved in Montpelier’s work have been looking on in dismay. Last week, Orange County African American Historical Society (OCAAHS) President Bruce Monroe said of the crisis engulfing Montpelier, “It is a heartbreaking situation. I’ve been involved with Montpelier for 20 years or pretty close to that. I always saw Montpelier as being a leader, nationally, as far as telling the story of American history, of slavery and of African Americans.”

Monroe, an Orange native, has participated in descendant gatherings and other events at Montpelier. He considers Chew and Reeves “good friends” whose involvement in the local African American community goes beyond their work duties. He is a member of the MDC but said he stepped down as the group’s treasurer when he became president of the OCAAHS, to avoid any conflict of interest or appearance thereof.

When the staff tipped off Monroe that the Montpelier board was planning to change its bylaws in March, he wrote a letter on behalf of the OCAAHS urging it to reconsider. He received a reply from Young, on behalf of foundation board chair Hickok, objecting to the MDC. Hickok said the MDC had not signed a formal agreement that the board required before moving forward with structural parity. The letter said the board remained committed to structural parity but objected to the MDC’s tactics and suggested that the group was attempting to take over the board rather than collaborate with it.

Monroe was unmoved. Growing up in Orange County, he considered Montpelier “a bright light” that could tell a story larger than the achievements of President James Madison. He said, “I always envisioned it as the nation’s leader in telling the African American story from the standpoint of the enslaved or the descendants of the enslaved. That would be something new. A lot of history has been written, but not a lot told from the view of the average, ordinary person and that is what was happening at Montpelier.”

Henry Anglin, an MDC member who grew up in Orange County and now lives in Maryland, expressed a similar view. He said he has been involved for many years in descendants’ projects at Montpelier and returned last fall to join Reeves on an exploratory walk around Jacksontown, a historic Black community near Montpelier.

“I want to see Montpelier advance, be successful as a whole, telling the whole story. That’s what we’ve been moving toward the whole time,” Anglin said, adding that he’s aware that some people are uncomfortable acknowledging that Madison and other Founding Fathers were slaveowners. Still, he advocates for “a balanced approach to history” that includes the stories of people who toiled endlessly, without freedom, and thereby gave Madison and his peers the time to think, debate and write the nation’s founding documents.

Jennings descendant opposes MDC

Although it might seem that descendants of the enslaved are unified in their view of the MDC’s vital role in Montpelier’s future, a key figure has said she feels otherwise. Mary Alexander, a descendant of Paul Jennings, Madison’s valet and the author of a White House memoir about his time serving Madison, is not a fan of the MDC. She has gone so far as to say she thinks the organization, which has about 300 members, should be disbanded. French and other members of the MDC took her appointment last year to the Montpelier Foundation’s board of directors as a slap in the face.

Last week, Alexander said that those who speak for the Montpelier’s descendants community should have direct, traceable ties to the property, as she does. As for French, she alleges that he “does not have one ounce of blood from Montpelier” in him and that he has taken advantage of the board.

Alexander argues that Montpelier’s mission should focus on Madison and his historic legacy and not become, as she claims the MDC would like it to be, “a Black history and Black rights organization that could care less about James Madison and his legacy.”

Acknowledging that slavery was “an unjust and horrible system,” she said that highlighting the history of enslavement at Montpelier “is a disservice to Madison. There were hundreds of thousands of slaveowners but not hundreds of thousands who wrote the Constitution.”

In response to Alexander’s assertion that the MDC and the staff members who support it want Montpelier to focus on Black history almost to the exclusion of all else, Chew said, “In the six and half years I was there, we strove to give the public a balanced understanding of James Madison, the author of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, who had a great deal of responsibility for creating our system of government, but who was also a lifelong slaveowner who never freed a single person in his life.

“We’re telling the whole story; we’re not taking anything away from Madison. We’re simply making the story complete. To make the story complete, we tell the stories of men, women and children who labored in slavery at Montpelier.”

“My dearest wish is to come back”

Reeves and Chew have not relented in speaking out against the board and administration that fired them. Reeves continues to post sharp criticisms on social media, and Chew said that if she could do it all over again, she would not change anything she did that led to her ousting.

Despite their abrupt terminations, Reeves and Chew have not given up on Montpelier. Reeves speaks with pride of the work he and his colleagues, with the help of MDC members, have completed. Although he has cleaned out his office and handed over his keys, he is not turning his back on the place, the work or the descendant community he loves. In the words of his Montpelier colleague Chris Pasch, a fellow archaeologist who was suspended at the same time Reeves was fired, Reeves is a “genius” with “the biggest heart of anyone I’ve met in my entire life.” It seems likely the passionate and energetic archaeologist would return to his old job and get right back to work if circumstances allowed it.

As for Chew, she is blunt: “My dearest wish is to come back to Montpelier and work with parity on the board. Where I want to be is at Montpelier. What we were building there was so unique.”

The question hovers over the newly leafed trees all across Montpelier’s beautiful grounds: Will the property’s recent past, with its concerted focus on the lives of the enslaved, be prologue to a bravely inclusive future? Those with a stake in the matter are waiting anxiously as board members decide what “We the People” means in 2022 at the home of the Father of the Constitution.