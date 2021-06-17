National antique car club brings ancient autos to Orange

By Morgan Edwards
Reporter
The Snapper’s Brass and Gas antique car club rolled into Orange County in style on June 7. The group is comprised of about 300 members from across the nation who own cars made before 1916. These vehicles can range from a Ford Model T to a Renault Victoria, to a Locomobile, to an early Cadillac or Buick. The Snapper’s are affiliated with the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA). About 30 couples made the trek to Orange from all over the East Coast and parts of the Midwest as part of a weeklong tour of Central Virginia. All of the members stayed at the Round Hill Inn.
Although the club president Fred Davis was in attendance, the tour was predominantly led by Douglas and Beverly Tomb of Falls Church. Doug Tomb had scouted the location in 2016 and returned for a week with another traveling car group.
“Back in 2016, the Horseless Carriage Club of America (HCCA) asked me to put on a tour for them,” Tomb said. “I was able to choose any place I wanted. At the time, I didn’t recall a tour being held in Virginia. So, we asked around and one of our friends suggested Orange County. It was perfect for our old, slow vehicles. In September 2017, we put on a tour for HCCA with about 29 automobiles and had a nice week here. We liked it so much, we decided to do it again. This tour was supposed to be held a year ago and it all got deferred by COVID.”
The Tombs put together a comprehensive and eclectic itinerary for this year’s trip with some help from Orange County Tourism Manager Lori Landes-Carter.
Landes-Carter wasn’t able to help Doug Tomb organize his 2017 tour for HCCA, but said she jumped at the opportunity to be involved this time. She explained that the Tombs and Snapper’s already knew which attractions or landmarks they wanted to visit and that she simply gave them advice on where to eat and information on which places were open or closed.
During their stay, the Snapper’s visited Dogwood Village, Montpelier, Barboursville Vineyards, Monticello, Luray Caverns and the Blue Ridge Parkway.
“I think for us as a community and specifically my department, it makes me feel really grateful, first of all, but secondly, really happy that they had such a great experience in 2017,” Landes-Carter said. “And that when they were finally able to do it again, the first place they wanted to be was here in Orange.”
Doug Tomb said he owns multiple antique cars, with his most modern vehicle dating to 1930 (a Ford Model A Touring).
“I belong to a range of clubs,” Tomb said. “There are two national Model T Ford clubs. I belong to both of those. Same for the two national Model A Ford clubs. Also, I’m currently the president of the George Washington chapter of the Model A Ford club, which is the local club for the DMV (Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia) region. I belong to a steam car club as well.”
According to Landes-Carter, having groups like the Snapper’s come to the county is a major boon for local businesses and could create a snowball effect. She pointed out that many members of the Snapper’s also belong to car clubs in their home states, creating a web of people who could potentially visit Orange in the future.
“Why have these vehicles if you can’t enjoy them? Orange provides these incredibly fun little backroads that allow you to get around and kind of put yourself back in time,” she said. “You can still take these one-day excursions while avoiding the major highways and interstates.
Multiple members of the Snapper’s talked about how much pride they take in their cars and being a part of various clubs. Their primary concern is that these groups and communities don’t die out. They cited a need to recruit younger members and pass on the love for antique cars to a whole new generation.
Gina Hammond and her husband Chad, who are in their early 40s, were the youngest couple visiting Orange with the Snapper’s. Hammond said that she has been fascinated by cars her entire life, an interest she inherited from her father. She believes that there are plenty of young car enthusiasts out there that would enjoy collecting antique vehicles and fit right in with the traveling clubs throughout the country.
“Where [Chad and I] live in Southeastern Ohio, I’m still finding car people and I’ve been there for almost four years. Car people are so welcoming. Like if they hear you have any questions about a car, then they want to teach you and talk about it at length.”
Tomb said the Snapper’s have been quite satisfied with their stay in Orange and that they have been greeted with the classic Southern hospitality at every stop.
“We made several coffee stops at local churches,” he said. “They were very welcoming and hospitable. I also can’t say enough about the beautiful scenery. The Round Hill Inn has been excellent and flexible to have 30 trailers parked in their back parking lot. They’ve been so accommodating. We just really enjoyed the whole experience plus the fun of getting out and touring in our vehicles.”