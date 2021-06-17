National antique car club brings ancient autos to Orange

According to Landes-Carter, having groups like the Snapper’s come to the county is a major boon for local businesses and could create a snowball effect. She pointed out that many members of the Snapper’s also belong to car clubs in their home states, creating a web of people who could potentially visit Orange in the future.

“Why have these vehicles if you can’t enjoy them? Orange provides these incredibly fun little backroads that allow you to get around and kind of put yourself back in time,” she said. “You can still take these one-day excursions while avoiding the major highways and interstates.

Multiple members of the Snapper’s talked about how much pride they take in their cars and being a part of various clubs. Their primary concern is that these groups and communities don’t die out. They cited a need to recruit younger members and pass on the love for antique cars to a whole new generation.

Gina Hammond and her husband Chad, who are in their early 40s, were the youngest couple visiting Orange with the Snapper’s. Hammond said that she has been fascinated by cars her entire life, an interest she inherited from her father. She believes that there are plenty of young car enthusiasts out there that would enjoy collecting antique vehicles and fit right in with the traveling clubs throughout the country.