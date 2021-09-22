NAACP hosts candidate forum for District 3 Supervisor, District 4 School Board candidates

As a school board member, the protocol is everyone 2 and up, must mask up at all times, no matter vaccine status or covid-recovered, as mandated upon us by the governor of Virginia. I encourage you all to vote, Nov. 2. I wish we could offer in-person and virtual learning for all families so they could choose what is best for them. The fact is we don’t have the faculty or the space to run both programs successfully, as discussed with the teacher shortage. I appreciate, understand and support our superintendent’s perspective. It’s better to have students in school and following mandates than risk having to close all schools again. He feels having to shut down schools is worst-case scenario and I fully support him in that decision.”

I fully support Senate Bill 1303 [a bi-partisan bill requiring Virginia school districts provide five-day-per-week, in-person instruction]. Our students lost so much last year, we need to find a way to get that back. Our students deserve to have the same ability to be educated as all prior and future students do. That means to the extent practicable, students should be able to obtain in-person learning and their parents and pediatricians should decide to what extent. … Another serious implication from last year is what our special needs students lost. We need to find a way to support them greater. Many lost a whole year of progress because they lacked the support from mental health providers to special education professionals. They thrive in a structured environment and we need to ensure we maintain that. Providing options for students and parents is necessary—not only at the beginning of the school year, but throughout. Some parents may feel it’s necessary to pull their children to go virtual later in the year and I think we should allow that. Additionally, if parents choose to homeschool, we should assist in that transition. Providing the resources those parents need is vital and I will work to providing that in office. Ensuring OCPS is proactive rather than reactive, we can ensure we explore all needs before they arise. This has not been the case this school year. Where there is a will, there is a way.”